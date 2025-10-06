Roll Into Prime Savings: YEEDI's Flagship Robot Vacuums Lead the Smart Cleaning Charge This Prime Day

M14 PLUS, M12 PRO+, C12 PRO PLUS — and more from YEEDI's best-selling lineup — join the Prime Big Deals Day spotlight with powerful roller mop tech and auto-cleaning systems.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI kicks off October Prime Big Deal Days with record-breaking discounts on its award-winning robot vacuum and mop systems—led by its most popular model, the M14 PLUS. Available for just $599.99, at 50% off its original price, this marks the lowest price ever offered on YEEDI's flagship.

The M14 PLUS, YEEDI's most advanced model with most accessible price point to date, redefines autonomous cleaning with powerful 18,000Pa cyclonic suction, the OZMO ROLLER mop, ZeroTangle 3.0 hair removal system, and TruEdge 2.0 precision coverage. Engineered for effortless, whole-home cleaning, it tackles dirt, debris, and hair with minimal maintenance or intervention.

Big Discounts for Prime Big Deal Days from YEEDI

Huge price cuts are already live on many of YEEDI's most powerful, popular robot vacuums. There are several competitively priced options to choose from between now and October 8, each with their own comprehensive feature set, and some with low prices they've never reached before.

M14 PLUS : Flagship Performance at the Unbeatable Price of $599

YEEDI's most refined offering yet, the M14 PLUS promises reliable mopping with the OZMO Roller system, consistent cleaning thanks to TruEdge 2.0 brush optimization, and hassle-free operation including ZeroTangle 3.0 and advanced navigation technology. Its AIVI 3D 3.0 navigation system leverages dependable lidar, dual-structured light, and smart visual processing for maximum efficiency between trips to the compact OMNI base station, where it automatically refreshes its powerful cleaning tools for consistent performance. Both the black and white versions get the same major discount ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

M12 PRO PLUS : Autonomous Base Station Convenience for Just $379

Competitors at this price don't offer such extensive all-in-one functionality. The compact base station empties the robot's dust collector while thoroughly cleaning and drying the mop pads with hot water and air — and essentially no human intervention. It creates maps quickly and reliably using smart pathfinding and YEEDI's characteristically in-depth app control, which allows for multiple levels and customized floor types.

C12 PRO PLUS : Award-Winning Value Gets Even Greater at Only $279

Get refined, cyclonic airflow and brush performance, plus precision-oriented lidar mapping and convenient base station, for a remarkably low price with the YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS. Most homes can go nearly two months without emptying the base dust collector, and the bagless dust system makes doing so especially easy. Advanced filtration and ZeroTangle functionality ensure it does the job right the first time, whether it's picking up the finest particles or most stubborn pet hair.

C12 PLUS : Dependable Cleaning for the Cost-Conscious, Now down to $249

An 8,000Pa suction system and 14-path, cyclonic filter in the YEEDI C12 PLUS trap particles below 2mm wide, making it an industry leader in performance for the price. Without any bags to buy for its bagless system, it ensures low-cost operation in the long term, and doesn't sacrifice consistency or navigation performance.

The remaining, extensive lineup of YEEDI robot cleaners sees similar discounts for the next two days. The award-winning S16 PLUSas well as the S14 PLUS, C12 COMBO, and M12 ULTRA PLUS flesh out the technically advanced, aesthetically well-designed family of autonomous vacuums. Each sports the refined cleaning technology that has made YEEDI famous, now with a better-than-ever sale price tailored to cost-conscious buyers.

Get the YEEDI Performance Edge Today, at Major Discounts

Many of YEEDI's biggest discounts for Prime Big Deal Days are already live on the YEEDI Amazon brand page. Act now to take advantage of these never-before-seen prices, and keep your home clean with as little effort as possible. Don't Wait — Find the Right Prime Days Deal From Now to October 8.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology