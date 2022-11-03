Roll Out of Book on Gender Identity and Young Children is Desperately Needed in Today's Climate

The Gender Identity Guide for Parents: Compassionate Advice to Help Your Child Be Their Most Authentic Self by Tavi Hawn, LCSW-C, is available in paperback and Kindle versions.

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is the book I've been waiting for to address the complexities and joys at the intersection of gender and parenting! Tavi Hawn provides a guide that radiates kindness, caring, and patience while holding with intention the experiences of both cisgender and transgender parents and kids." -Dr. Damon Constantinides, author, therapist, parent.

Most parents, relatives, teachers, and counselors want children to be supported in their development. Yet many haven't come across information on how to foster affirming environments where children can develop awareness of their own gender and self expression. A 2022 National Survey by the Trevor Project found that only 1 in 3 transgender and nonbinary youth found their home to be gender-affirming. This book addresses that gap in knowledge with practical, non-judgmental advice.

The topic of allowing children to be aware of multiple genders has been used for political manipulation. The fallout of that has resulted in some caregivers censoring children's experiences which ultimately is harmful to everyone, regardless of gender. It has also communicated to many children that their very existence is wrong and should be erased, which hopefully we can all understand is a damaging message.

There is another way to raise children that trusts their own capacity for discernment and self awareness. This book introduces a framework for adults to use in working with children that supports healthy development and empathy. It's written in relatable language and is a quick read. It can be ordered by a favorite local bookstore or found on Amazon.

Anyone who participates in raising kids will gain confidence in their ability to talk about gender identity and actively support authentic development.

Tavi Hawn, LCSW-C is an author and speaker on topics concerning 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. Tavi has a long career in mental health and advocacy and is founder of Reclaim and Rise, a group therapy and training practice in MD, DC, and VA. www.tavihawn.com, www.reclaimrise.com,

