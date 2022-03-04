Roll-to-Roll Flexible Electronics Market to grow by USD 4.90 billion| Rising Adoption of Smartphones to Drive Growth | Technavio

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

The roll-to-roll flexible electronics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing product or service extensions, M&A, and innovations in technology to compete in the market. 3M Co., Agfa-Gevaert NV, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Marian Inc., Molex LLC, Multek Corp., Nissha Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc., among others, among the vendors operating in the market.

Roll To Roll Flexible Electronics Market 2022-2026: Driver

The rising adoption of smartphones is one of the key factors driving the growth of the roll-to-roll flexible electronics market. The availability of low-cost smartphones and greater worldwide Internet penetration are projected to drive the global smartphone adoption. Developing nations, such as India and China, are becoming growing markets for smartphones as a result of rising disposable incomes and population. Furthermore, smartphones have moved from 4G LTE to 5G, with RF front-ends of 5G devices taking up more space due to the complexity of huge multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO) antenna configurations. The amount of data handled by the 5G system will rise, which will necessitate the increased battery capacity. The growth of the global roll-to-roll flexible electronics market is driven by the growing need for flexible electronic designs for mobile devices. Thus, the rise in the demand for smartphones will fuel the demand for roll-to-roll flexible electronics.

Roll-to-Roll Flexible Electronics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into Consumer Electronics, Energy, Healthcare, and Others. The consumer electronics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. After the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, educational institutions were compelled to cancel classes and block campus access. The transition from traditional classrooms to virtual platforms resulted in a rise in demand for laptops, tablets, and smartphones, which propelled the growth of the segment in 2020.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East And Africa. APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, and China are the key countries for the roll-to-roll flexible electronics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is also experiencing growth, owing to the high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers, such as display device manufacturers and OLED panel manufacturers, in the region.

Roll To Roll Flexible Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Agfa-Gevaert NV, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Marian Inc., Molex LLC, Multek Corp., Nissha Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 98: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: 3M Co. - Key news

Exhibit 100: 3M Co. - Key offerings

