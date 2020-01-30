Roll-to-Roll Printing Market Worth $18.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Roll-to-Roll Printing Market for flexible electronics by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure, Flexographic), Application (Displays, Sensors, Batteries, RFID, Lighting), Material, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Roll-to-Roll Printing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market include development of compact and lightweight electronic devices and circuits using roll-to-roll (R2R) printing; rise in global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible roll-to-roll (R2R) printed consumer electronics; significant cost advantages offered by roll-to-roll (R2R) printing used for manufacturing electronic components and devices, and increased use of flexible electronics in healthcare applications.

Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for inkjet printing expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for inkjet printing expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by non-contact inkjet printing in terms of increased scalability and its significant potential to meet the rising market demand for customized and flexible electronic solutions. Inkjet printing also facilitates the development of compact and lightweight printed flexible electronic devices and circuits such as PV cells and sensors.

Inks segment projected to lead roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market from 2020 to 2025

The inks segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Inks are one of the key materials used for the fabrication of roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronic devices and circuits. The increased demand for advanced printing technologies and improved quality conductive inks and compact devices are fueling the growth of the inks segment of the market.

Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market in Americas expected to account for second largest share during the forecast period

The roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market in the Americas is led by North America. It is one of the most technologically advanced regions in terms of the development and adoption of roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics. Increased use of roll-to-roll (R2R) printed electronic components in consumer electronics such as LCD and OLED displays, as well as in the automotive industry in the Americas, is fueling the growth of the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market in the region. Moreover, increasing spending of countries of the region on their aerospace & defense sectors to incorporate innovative technologies such as roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics in them is also expected to fuel the growth of the market in the Americas during the forecast period.

Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Palo Alto Research Center (US), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Molex (US), Nissha USA (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), NovaCentrix (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), and Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal) are among a few major players in the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market.

