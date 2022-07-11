Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Global Market Report 2022: Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period.

Roll-to-roll (R2R) represents a set of advanced manufacturing approaches that involve continuous processing of flexible substrates while they are being transferred between moving rolls of specific materials.

Roll-to-roll printing technologies are gaining from rapid expansion of the flexible devices market as a result of their advanced properties and features that make them a suitable option for use in different areas like energy, electronics and healthcare. In addition, the lightweight nature of these devices is opening new avenues in low-cost applications like flexible OLED displays and printed circuits.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2026

The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.2% respectively over the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production

Advances in Roll-to-Roll Printing to Provide Hope for Flexible Substrates

Overcoming Issues with Use of Roll-to-Roll Technology to Manufacture Flexible Hybrid Electronics

Growing Applications to Drive Future Growth of R2R based Flexible Electronics

R2R Platforms Gain Popularity

Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand

Mobile Phones: A Key Application Area for R2R-based Flexible Circuits

Viability of Foldable Phones Depends on Conquering of Technical & Design Obstacles

Fall in Production Costs Boosts Adoption of Printed Sensors

Rise of Adhesive-less Laminates: A Notable Trend

Rising Number of Diabetic Patients to Boost Demand for Flexible Biosensors

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

R2R-based Flexible Temperature Sensors: A Market Laden with Tremendous Growth Opportunities

Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus on Printed Electronics

Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of Multimodal R2R-based Flexible Sensors

Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Flexible Sensors

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2022

Touch Screen Displays Steer Demand for R2R Printed Sensors

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Global Smartphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025

Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable and Foldable Displays

Global PC Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Segment

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan ), Middle East , and Latin America

, , (Incl. ), , and Opportunities in Autoelectronics Domain

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Battle between Organic Electronics and Silicon Electronics Remains Intense

R2R-based Flexible Electronics Foster Development of Solar Cells

Increasing Focus of Public and Private Organizations on R2R Processing

R2R to Make Solar Cell Production a Financially Viable Proposition

R2R Process Addresses Instrumentation and Metrology Concerns

Absence of Standardized Infrastructure & Lack of Proper Supply Chain: Key Issues

Critical Challenges in R2R Nanofabrication

Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing

Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market by Region (2020): Market Shares of Developed Regions/Countries

R2R Fabrication Facilitates Large Scale 3D Nanospike Arrays

Primary Opportunities for R2R Process

Flexible Electronics

Battery Technology

Membranes

Advanced Deposition Processes

PEM Fuel Cells

Photovoltaics

Metrology/Quality Systems

Embedded Thermal Energy

Transparent Conductors

Technology Roadmaps

Research & Development Activity in R2R Domain

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Companies Mentioned

