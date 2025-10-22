Rollbar Announces General Availability of Session Replay

Developer‑first replay, linked to errors, with flexible capture controls, privacy safeguards, and AI analysis via open‑source MCP—1,000 free replays for every account.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollbar today announced the general availability of Session Replay , a developer‑first way to see exactly what users saw at the moment an error occurred, without leaving the Rollbar workflow. Replays appear alongside each error occurrence to accelerate root‑cause analysis and validation of fixes.

Session Replay

Unlike standalone replay tools, Rollbar Session Replay is integrated directly into Rollbar's error monitoring and telemetry. Teams can choose when and how to capture sessions by error level, path, or custom events, and control how many seconds before and after an incident are recorded. A new Replay List also supports capturing all sessions when deeper flow analysis is needed.

Rollbar Session Replay ships with built‑in privacy controls, including configurable PII scrubbing and the ability to delete replays individually or in batch. Each full‑page replay is enriched with linked console events, network calls, and logs, with minimal performance impact.

Rollbar has also made replay context available in AI coding tools through its open‑source MCP integration, allowing AI agents to review a session alongside the error payload, surface insights, generate tests that reproduce the user's path, and even code a fix for the issue.

"Developers shouldn't have to guess how an error happened," said Brian Rue, co‑founder and CEO of Rollbar. "Session Replay gives you, and your AI, the user's experience and the technical facts, together in one place, so you can fix faster and ship with confidence."

Session Replay is available today for all Rollbar customers. Every account starts with 1,000 free replays (higher limits on paid plans). Getting started takes minutes: update to the latest JavaScript SDK and follow the docs to enable capture. See the launch blog for details.

About Rollbar

Rollbar helps engineering teams find, fix, and prevent errors in real time so they can deliver better software, faster. Learn more at rollbar.com .

