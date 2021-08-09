Rollbit Introduces Bonus Battles: An Exciting and Unique Way to Enjoy Slot Games

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollbit is announcing the launch of Bonus Battles, a unique, never before seen feature in cryptocurrency casinos, in which players can interact with each other in a variety of slot games involving Bonus Buys. This game mode is available to all (not just high rollers), as Bonus Battles can be launched with a buy-in as little as $2.05.

Rollbit Rewards its Loyal Customer Base

Rollbit

Players can join existing Bonus Battles or create their own by picking a slot, a Bonus Buy amount, and the number of competitors (currently, a maximum of 4 is permitted). Once the last participant has joined a battle, each player must buy the required Bonus Buy and whoever has the largest winnings at the end will bank everyone else's balance.

To celebrate the launch of the new game mode, Rollbit is offering double rakeback on all Bonus Battles. Rakeback is just one aspect of Rollbit's reward system where 10% of the house edge is given back to players. However, since the rakeback is doubled for Bonus Battles, 20% of the slot's house edge is returned to players (for a limited time only!).

Rollbit's Co-Founder Razer commented:

"We're extremely excited to bring Bonus Battles to the market. Bonus Battles gives our users a new and exciting way to enjoy bonus features within their favourite games, pitting 2 or more players against each other in a winner takes all PvP game mode. Our development team has done a tremendous job again, hats off to them! While the feature is pretty cool in its current form, we have so many ideas for how we can enhance Bonus Battles and add new Battle modes. Be sure to keep checking back as we'll be shipping improvements and new Battle modes very soon."

A New Dimension

Bonus Battles create a whole new social dimension for slot games and are not available anywhere else. The recent addition also opens up fresh content opportunities for casino streamers, building on Rollbit's Streams feature. Crypto casino streams have witnessed rapid growth in popularity in the past year and the brand new Bonus Battles feature enables streamers to go head-to-head directly in slot games to create more exciting content.

With the recent release of Bonus Battles, Rollbit continues to expand its crypto casino offering and has positioned itself ahead of the competition. The launch of Bonus Battles followed on from a series of updates that have been delivered at a rapid rate including:

Challenges - so players can earn more from hitting certain multipliers,

Leveraged cryptocurrency trading (with 8 cryptocurrencies available), and

Rollbit's partnership program (Allowing content creators to earn more from promoting Rollbit).

This is just the start for Rollbit and more innovative features are on the horizon.

About Rollbit

Rollbit is an online casino platform specializing in cryptocurrencies. Founded in February 2020 by a team of entrepreneurs with a shared passion for online gambling, Rollbit is committed to creating unique and fun experiences for its users. The platform hosts a diverse selection of games, including slots, table games, game shows and exclusive in-house games. Rollbit is positioned at the forefront of the cryptocurrency gambling space, with instant BTC, ETH & LTC deposits/withdrawals and a plethora of exciting features for its loyal customer base.

For more information about Rollbit's latest developments, visit Rollbit's main site here .

Get in touch with Rollbit via email

Join the Rollbit community on Discord

Follow Rollbit on Twitter

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: GrayFox

Contact Email: [email protected]

ROLLBIT is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Rollbit