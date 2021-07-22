Rollease Acmeda Joins List of Residential AERC-Certified Products

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) announces the certification of three families of fabrics from Rollease Acmeda, a leading manufacturer of roller shades, outdoor shades, and automated shading products. Rollease Acmeda joins the list of other residential window attachment product manufacturers who previously certified products through AERC, including Larson Manufacturing and Hunter Douglas.

"We are pleased to welcome Rollease Acmeda to the list of certified products from AERC," said Ralph Vasami, Executive Director of AERC. "Rollease Acmeda is a leader in the residential window attachment space, and this certification ensures AERC's continued growth and the growth of the industry overall. We are thrilled to continue building our mission of rating and certifying products that will help consumers save energy and improve comfort."

Rollease Acmeda has certified three popular Texstyle® fabric styles to the qualified products list and are listed with its popular Skyline® manual roller shade hardware system. Motorized versions are also available.

Balmoral (Decorative Style) - 10 colors added available in both blackout and light filtering

Mesa (Blackout) - 7 colors added in blackout only

3000 NET (Solar Screen) - 15 styles/colors added in 1%, 3%, 5%, 10% and privacy options

AERC provides an unbiased, third-party certification of the energy-saving potential of a window attachment product that uses a sophisticated process of material testing and window modeling to gauge the degree to which a window attachment - such as a shade, blind, or storm window - will improve the performance of that window in reducing heating and cooling usage. Products certified by the AERC have two ratings: Cool and Warm Climate. Cool climate measures for potential heating energy savings, whereas Warm climate measures for potential cooling energy savings in comparison to unprotected windows.

The possible benefits of widespread installation of energy-efficient shades are huge. In older homes, window systems typically account for 25 percent of annual heating and cooling costs but can be responsible for as much as 40 percent. This means many homeowners are spending more money than necessary on heating and air conditioning. U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) research has shown that window attachment products have the potential to reduce that energy usage significantly.

"Since 1980, Rollease Acmeda has been working to advance the shading industry and provide improved products for consumers," said Mike Schratz, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Rollease Acmeda. "Roller Shades are effective and affordable alternatives to other window covering options, and through this AERC certification, consumers can rest assured they are purchasing credible and energy efficient roller shade products from Rollease."

More information about Rollease Acmeda products can be found online. AERC certified products and their ratings can be found using the AERC Certified Product Search tool, available at www.aercenergyrating.org.

About Rollease Acmeda

Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware components and systems, manual and automated, as well as specialty fabrics for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of over 250 employees and distribution facilities spanning the USA, Australia and Europe, serving thousands of customers in over 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company visit www.rolleaseacmeda.com.

About the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC)

The AERC is an independent, public interest, non-profit organization whose mission is to rate, label and certify the energy performance of window attachments such as blinds, shades, shutters, and storm windows. AERC is made up of a diverse set of stakeholders, which include product and component manufacturers, non-profit organizations, government bodies, testing labs and utility companies. Partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), AERC provides accurate and credible information about the energy performance of window attachments, which helps the public-including homeowners, architects and builders—make informed decisions when it comes to buying window attachment products. To learn more about AERC certification or the AERC Energy Improvement Program, visit www.aercenergyrating.org.

