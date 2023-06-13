ROLLER Recognized on the AFR Fast Global List for Exceptional International Growth

ROLLER's commitment to innovation and customer success has propelled its rapid expansion and solidified its position as a market leader.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, an all-in-one venue management software company for the leisure and attractions industry, is proud to announce its rank of #15 out of 50 finalists on the prestigious 2023 Australian Financial Review (AFR) Fast Global list, recognizing its remarkable international growth.

The AFR Fast Global list identifies and celebrates the fastest-growing Australian companies making a significant impact on the global stage. ROLLER's recognition on this esteemed list underscores its growth trajectory and demonstrates its continued success in expanding its footprint internationally.

"We are humbled to be named on the AFR Fast Global list, which is a testament to our team's dedication and the value we deliver to our customers," said Luke Finn, CEO & Founder of ROLLER. "This recognition reinforces our position as a leading force in the leisure and attractions industry, and we are proud of our achievements in expanding our international presence."

Finn added that in addition to continuing ROLLER's strong organic growth, he expects the company will also pursue M&A opportunities in the years ahead. "We now have a truly global team and footprint, which is a great foundation to further expand the products and services we can bring to our customers."

To support ROLLER's growth and expansion, it recently welcomed Ash Fagura to the company as Chief Operating Officer, based in San Francisco, CA, expanding its leadership team in the US. Joining ROLLER from Databricks (one of the fastest-growing SaaS businesses of all time), where he was Vice President of Customer Success Strategy, Ash previously spent six years at Campaign Monitor, where he helped the company scale from $50M in revenue to over $250M through organic growth and acquisitions. Ash is a seasoned professional and experienced operational leader in the software space, and ROLLER is thrilled to have his experience onboard to further accelerate its growth trajectory.

ROLLER's innovative software solutions have transformed how leisure and attractions venues operate, enabling them to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and drive revenue growth. With a comprehensive suite of products that includes ticketing, point-of-sale, integrated payments, and more, ROLLER partners with over 1,300 venues in the attractions industry to help them thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

With over 120 team members in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, ROLLER has established a solid global presence, serving clients in over 25 countries. ROLLER's inclusion on this prestigious list demonstrates its consistent growth and commitment to developing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for the modern attraction, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

