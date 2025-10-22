ROLLER Secures US$50 Million to Invest in Next-Generation Technology for Leisure and Attractions Venues

Investment will accelerate AI innovation, expand financial services suite, strengthen existing offerings, and grow its ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER , the all-in-one venue management platform for leisure and attractions venues, today announced it has secured an additional US$50 million to accelerate its next-generation solutions for its customers. The round was led by existing investor Insight Partners, who also led the company's US$50 million round in November 2023, with participation from J.P. Morgan, joining as a new funding provider.

With this investment, ROLLER will advance its mission to bring more joy to the world by helping venue operators grow faster, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional guest experiences. Building on its fast-paced product development which delivered over 100 enhancements in the last year, ROLLER will invest in AI-powered functionality that boosts efficiency, expands its financial services offerings to give customers more ways to grow, develop new product capabilities that enhance its offerings, and grow its partner ecosystem to give customers more choice and flexibility.

"Delivering value for our customers is what drives us to improve every day. This funding allows us to accelerate innovation and support so we can ultimately serve them even better," said Luke Finn, Co-founder & CEO of ROLLER. "We want to empower attractions and leisure operators globally with the tools they need to grow, delight their guests, and thrive in an increasingly competitive environment."

Customers will also benefit from enhanced global support, as ROLLER builds on its 24/7/365 support, where over 95% of support calls are answered in less than a minute. Recent enhancements include premium support, expanded chat, and a new hardware lab for troubleshooting issues faster.

"We are thrilled to double down on our partnership with ROLLER," said Rachel Geller, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Since our initial investment, we've continued to be impressed with the company's growth and Luke's and Mark's leadership. This new round will allow ROLLER to continue driving global expansion and innovation in their category-leading platform for the leisure and attractions sector."

Peter Bairaktaridis, Head of Innovation Economy Coverage for Australia & New Zealand at J.P. Morgan, said: "We are proud to support ROLLER as it continues to scale globally and deliver innovative solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. J.P. Morgan is committed to supporting high-growth technology companies around the world, and we're excited to join ROLLER's journey as they expand their reach and impact on a global stage."

Mark Finn, Co-founder & CFO of ROLLER, added: "We are delighted to continue to invest in the success of our customers. This capital provides the flexibility to continue investing in both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, ensuring we deliver even greater advancements and value to operators around the world."

With over 3,000+ customers across 30+ countries, ROLLER has established itself as the trusted partner for leisure and attractions businesses worldwide. Its suite of solutions empowers operators to deliver exceptional experiences and include ticketing, point-of-sale, integrated payments, memberships, gift cards, kiosks and guest experience tools. By staying relentlessly focused on creating customer value, ROLLER has grown to over 300 employees worldwide with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, San Francisco, Austin, London, Costa Rica, and Bosnia.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from every guest touchpoint. The all-in-one solution simplifies business processes, improves efficiency, and maximizes revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive platform includes ticketing, point-of-sale, integrated payments, memberships, gift cards, kiosks, guest experience tools, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About J.P. Morgan's Commercial & Investment Bank

J.P. Morgan's Commercial & Investment Bank is a global leader in banking, payments, markets and securities services. Start-ups, companies, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries worldwide. With $38 trillion of assets under custody and $1.09 trillion in deposits, the Commercial & Investment Bank provides strategic advice, raises capital, manages risk, offers payment solutions, safeguards assets and extends liquidity in global markets. Further information about J.P. Morgan is available at www.jpmorgan.com .

