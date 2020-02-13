Roller Shutter Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Roller Shutter Market: Overview

This report on the global roller shutter market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.



The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the roller shutter market during the said period. The study provides comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.



Global Roller Shutter Market: Trends and Opportunities

Technological innovations by leading players leading to production of eco-friendly, energy saving, and noise protected windows & doors is anticipated to propel the market growth. In addition, rise in consumer spending on home remodeling in developed economies such as the U.S., has driven market growth in recent years. Government spending on infrastructure in emerging economies and strengthening of economies have led to increased spending by owners on home renovation projects.



Moreover, rapid economic development and growth in the tourism sector has encouraged the building of restaurants and hotels.This, along with increasing government funds for infrastructure development ventures, public funding, and a decrease in building material costs are providing opportunities for industry growth.



Many leading manufacturers along with engineers across several international workrooms are collaborating with architects, concentrating on the development of efficient and cost-effective designs, consequently meeting customer requirements. Additionally, some manufacturers are focusing majorly on enhancements in the residential sector with innovative designs, handiness, and material strength.



Global Roller Shutter Market: Key Segments

The roller shutter market has been segmented on the basis of product type, fixation type, material type, operating system, application, and geography.Based on product type, the market has been classified into built-on roller shutters, built-in roller shutters, integrated roller shutters, and roller shutters with tilted laths.



In terms of fixation type, the market is divided into door and window.By material type, the market is bifurcated into wood, synthetic, metal, and glass.



Based on operating system, the market has been classified into manual and automated.By application, the roller shutter market is segmented into residential and commercial.



Geographically, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Global Roller Shutter Market: Scope of the Study

The report highlights key developments in the roller shutter market.Porter's Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is included in the report.



Value chain analysis which shows workflow in the roller shutter market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels are covered in the report.Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report.



It also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.



Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all the countries included in these regions. The same has also been provided for the product segments.



Global Roller Shutter Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global roller shutter market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players.Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow.



Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company's capabilities.Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company's potential to grow.



This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the roller shutter market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global roller shutter market include AM Group, Alulux GmbH, Assa Abloy Group, Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd., Ferco Seating Systems, Heroal, Hormann Group, Novoferm Gmbh, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, SKB Shutters, Stella Group, and Zurflüh Feller.



The global roller shutter market is segmented as below:



Global Roller Shutter Market, by Product Type

Built-on Roller Shutter

Built-in Roller Shutter

Integrated Roller Shutter

Roller Shutter Having Tilting Laths



Global Roller Shutter Market, by Fixation Type

Door

Window



Global Roller Shutter Market, by Material Type

Wood

Synthetic

Metal

Glass



Global Roller Shutter Market, by Operating System

Manual

Automated



Global Roller Shutter Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial



Global Roller Shutter Market, by Fixation Type, by Material, by Application

Door

Wood

Residential

Commercial

Synthetic

Residential

Commercial

Metal

Residential

Commercial

Glass

Residential

Commercial

Window

Wood

Residential

Commercial

Synthetic

Residential

Commercial

Metal

Residential

Commercial

Glass

Residential

Commercial



