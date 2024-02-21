ROLLER Wins the Winter 2024 Leader Award in Amusement Park Software from SourceForge

ROLLER is proud to win a Leader Award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, an all-in-one venue management software company for the attractions industry, has been awarded a Winter 2024 Leader Award by SourceForge. This award recognizes companies in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge – a feat earned through continuous outstanding company and product reviews.

"It's my pleasure to award the Winter 2024 Leaders on SourceForge. ROLLER has been named a Leader this Winter in the Venue Management and Amusement Park categories, and their numerous outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations, and keep up the great work!" said SourceForge President Logan Abbott.

To win the Winter 2024 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place their offering in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge. With over 100,000 products on the platform, to stand out in such a way demonstrates the utmost quality ROLLER delivers to customers.

"We're super excited to snag the SourceForge Winter 2024 Leader Award. Our team works hard to provide a product that is truly valuable for our operators, and we're grateful for the positive feedback. Big thanks to our customers and SourceForge for this nod—it's a huge motivator for all of us," shared Kalyn New, VP of Marketing at ROLLER.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for the modern attraction, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: online checkout and ticketing, point-of sale, integrated payments, memberships, gift cards, waivers, self-serve kiosks, mobile food & beverage, the Guest Experience Score®, and more.

To learn more, visit roller.software.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

