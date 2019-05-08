Rollerblade® Launches Skate to Ski Training System

WEST LEBANON, N.H., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollerblade® has partnered with the Professional Ski Instructors of America® and US Ski and Snowboard® to launch a cross-training platform. The new Skate to Ski app for iOS and Android, with accompanying website support, provides a ready-made tool for maintaining ski fitness in the off-season.

Skate to Ski!

U.S. Olympian Doug Lewis said, "This program can help you ski stronger, longer and with more control and confidence." The app also allows skiers to "connect their winters" as Lewis said. "Not only can you strengthen ski-specific muscles, but you can practice and master the skills you need on snow." He added, "It's designed to be used at every level…when next season comes along, you'll feel like you never left the snow!"

In 2019, Rollerblade launched a collection of inline skates specific for Skate to Ski. The Maxxum 90 is the best in molded shell technology for cross-training, the RB Cruiser is an alternative for beginners and the Cyclone is ideal for kids.

Ski race coach Martin Guyer, of Green Mountain Valley School in Vermont, said, "Incorporating inline skating develops key movements and body positions, similar to alpine skiing." PSIA-AASI® Director of Education, Dave Shuiling added, "No other summer activities translate ski skills better than inline skating."

For more on the Skate to Ski Training System, click here. Or, download the app from the iTunes or Google Play store. Visit the Rollerblade® Skate to Ski Community on Facebook.

Rollerblade® is based locally in West Lebanon, NH, and internationally in Giavera, Italy. The company has more than 17.3 million inline skating participants worldwide. To learn more, visit rollerblade.com, facebook.com/RollerbladeUSA or follow on Twitter @GoRollerblade.

