Rollick Adds 7 New Customers and "Responsive Nurture" Functionality to Its Aimbase Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading provider of marketing technology solutions for the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries, is excited to announce the addition of 7 new manufacturer customers to its Aimbase platform so far in 2023. Aimbase is Rollick's flagship product that helps manufacturers and dealers in the outdoor recreation industries generate and seize customer engagement, optimize lead response, drive sales, and measure satisfaction.

In recent years, Aimbase has expanded to include the ability for OEMs to display dealer inventory and digital retailing engagement tools on their website, as well as nurture brand leads generated through the dealer's website and third-party lead generation programs. Rollick is proud to announce today yet another valuable feature that allows manufacturers to responsively trigger new messages or amend existing nurture streams based on the customer's online journey. More specifically, manufacturers can tailor their communication and marketing efforts based on a customer's specific interests and actions, such as the pages they are visiting on their website or clicks observed within an existing Aimbase nurture stream. This new feature provides manufacturers with enhanced precision in engaging with customers.

Among the new customers joining the Aimbase install network are companies like Landmaster and MadJax in the powersports space, which selected Rollick due to its long-standing experience, reliable technology, and deep roots within these industries. These roots include integrations with large and established industry players such as LightspeedDMS, DX1, Kenect, 700credit and many more. Other new customers include four industrial equipment companies – Kioti, MAXX-D, Yanmar, and Giant Loaders. The addition of these manufacturers solidifies Rollick's expansion into the construction equipment, tractor, outdoor power equipment, and trailer segments.

"We are excited to welcome all these new customers to our Aimbase platform," said Jason Nierman, co-founder, and Chief Revenue Officer of Rollick. "Their decision to choose Rollick as their marketing technology partner is a testament to the effectiveness of our solutions in driving customer engagement and sales growth. We are particularly pleased to expand into the outdoor power equipment industry, demonstrating our ability to serve a wider range of industries. The team is working hard to add more customers and deepen our relationships with existing customers before the year's close."

As the company continues to innovate and expand its reach, more manufacturers and dealers recognize the value of Rollick's Aimbase platform in maximizing their marketing efforts and driving business growth. For more information about Aimbase or to schedule a demo, visit https://rollick.io/schedule-demo .

About Rollick

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, finance, and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions, utilized by over 130 OEMs and thousands of dealers, include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers, including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

SOURCE Rollick