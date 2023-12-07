Rollick Adds 7 New Customers and "Responsive Nurture" Functionality to Its Aimbase Platform

News provided by

Rollick

07 Dec, 2023, 16:24 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading provider of marketing technology solutions for the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries, is excited to announce the addition of 7 new manufacturer customers to its Aimbase platform so far in 2023. Aimbase is Rollick's flagship product that helps manufacturers and dealers in the outdoor recreation industries generate and seize customer engagement, optimize lead response, drive sales, and measure satisfaction.

In recent years, Aimbase has expanded to include the ability for OEMs to display dealer inventory and digital retailing engagement tools on their website, as well as nurture brand leads generated through the dealer's website and third-party lead generation programs. Rollick is proud to announce today yet another valuable feature that allows manufacturers to responsively trigger new messages or amend existing nurture streams based on the customer's online journey. More specifically, manufacturers can tailor their communication and marketing efforts based on a customer's specific interests and actions, such as the pages they are visiting on their website or clicks observed within an existing Aimbase nurture stream. This new feature provides manufacturers with enhanced precision in engaging with customers.

Among the new customers joining the Aimbase install network are companies like Landmaster and MadJax in the powersports space, which selected Rollick due to its long-standing experience, reliable technology, and deep roots within these industries. These roots include integrations with large and established industry players such as LightspeedDMS, DX1, Kenect, 700credit and many more. Other new customers include four industrial equipment companies – Kioti, MAXX-D, Yanmar, and Giant Loaders. The addition of these manufacturers solidifies Rollick's expansion into the construction equipment, tractor, outdoor power equipment, and trailer segments.

"We are excited to welcome all these new customers to our Aimbase platform," said Jason Nierman, co-founder, and Chief Revenue Officer of Rollick. "Their decision to choose Rollick as their marketing technology partner is a testament to the effectiveness of our solutions in driving customer engagement and sales growth. We are particularly pleased to expand into the outdoor power equipment industry, demonstrating our ability to serve a wider range of industries. The team is working hard to add more customers and deepen our relationships with existing customers before the year's close."

As the company continues to innovate and expand its reach, more manufacturers and dealers recognize the value of Rollick's Aimbase platform in maximizing their marketing efforts and driving business growth. For more information about Aimbase or to schedule a demo, visit https://rollick.io/schedule-demo.  

About Rollick
Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, finance, and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions, utilized by over 130 OEMs and thousands of dealers, include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers, including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

SOURCE Rollick

Also from this source

U.S. Bank Launches RV and Boat Marketplace in Collaboration with Rollick

U.S. Bank Launches RV and Boat Marketplace in Collaboration with Rollick

U.S. Bank and Rollick have joined forces to provide U.S. Bank customers and dealerships with a streamlined RV and boat buying experience. The launch...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.