Rollick and Kenect Integrate to Enhance Online Buying for Recreation Dealers

"We're always looking for ways to provide a more seamless ecommerce experience for our dealer partners, OEM clients, and loyal buyers of our exclusive network of affinity membership groups," said Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. "Kenect is the leading text marketing and payment solution in the industry and a natural partner for Rollick. We are two valuable platforms joining forces to bring even more innovation to the recreation industry."

Dealerships in Rollick's network receive Reserve Now functionality at no additional charge through the end of 2021 to address the unprecedented demand and shortage of inventory. Those that work with Kenect can now include credit card down payments via Kenect's Text-to-Pay functionality within the RollickDR Reserve Now feature.

"We immediately received consistent positive customer feedback on the text payment function after signing up with Kenect's Text-to-Pay in 2020," said Kyle Blackwell, Sales Manager of Fun Bike Center Motorsports . "In addition to the increased customer satisfaction, our employees saw vast improvement in efficiency and time management. We also see greater customer engagement and quality within Rollick's tools. It's fantastic that Kenect and Rollick have joined forces so we can now leverage this functionality within the RollickDR solution."

"All of Rollick's and Kenect's overlapping dealers will have the opportunity to use Kenect's solutions through Rollick with no additional integration costs," said Shaun Sorensen, Co-Founder and CEO of Kenect. "We are very excited by this integration given Rollick's leadership in helping recreation brands and dealerships meet the expectations and needs of today's shoppers."

Overlapping dealers in Rollick's and Kenect's dealer network can begin to take advantage of the integration in August. The companies will additionally work together into the future to market each other's products to their respective dealers through joint sales and marketing efforts. To learn more, contact https://gorollick.com/company/lets-talk .

