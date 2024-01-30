Rollick Announces New Digital Dealer Subscription Package for Marine Dealers

Rollick

30 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading provider of marketing technology solutions for the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries, is excited to announce the launch of its new Digital Dealer Subscription Package for marine dealers. This comprehensive package empowers marine dealers with valuable tools to build trust via digital placement of the prestigious NMMA award badge, enhanced website engagement, nurture leads effectively through email automation, and generate quality leads from members, customers, and employees of affinity groups like Sam's Club, AAA, Progressive, eBay, JD Power, and the nation's largest employers.

In today's evolving digital landscape, marine shoppers seek deeper online engagement. Rollick's new Package addresses this demand head-on, dramatically improving the way dealers connect with online shoppers to drive more sales.

"We are very excited to introduce this comprehensive package for marine dealerships," said Amy Norris, SVP of Dealer Solutions for Rollick. "Our commitment to creating solutions that address our customers' defined needs guided the creation of this package.  It includes a mix of our tried-and-true solutions and new offerings that help dealers showcase their accomplishments and more easily glean the results of the NMMA Award Program."

Key Features of the Digital Dealer Subscription include:

  1. Single Sign On & Consolidated Dashboard to Review NMMA Survey Results
    1. View your results across all brands you sell in a single report to save time and more easily act upon the learnings.
  2. NMMA Award Badge for Trust Building:
    1. For dealers that won a customer satisfaction award via their participation in the NMMA Program, gain credibility and build trust by proudly displaying a digital badge in multiple areas of your website.
  3. Enhanced Lead Conversion for Increased Website Engagement:
    1. Elevate the online shopping experience by allowing your website shoppers to explore and customize their boat purchase journey, enhancing website engagement and driving conversions.
  4. Effective Lead Nurturing:
    1. Leverage the power of personalized email automation with Rollick's Nurture product for all leads generated via Rollick sources.
    2. Statistics show that 55.6% of marine shoppers find personalized emails about their product of interest most influential in their ultimate purchase decision. 
  5. Receive Leads from High Quality Customers:
    1. Generate quality leads from members, customers, and employees of affinity groups like Sam's Club, AAA, Progressive, eBay, JD Power, and the nation's largest employers.
    2. Reach a broader audience and convert prospects into loyal customers with advanced lead generation strategies.

For more information on Rollick's new Digital Dealer Subscription Package for Marine dealers, please visit www.rollick.io, or to schedule a demo, visit https://rollick.io/schedule-demo.

About Rollick
Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, finance, and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions, utilized by over 130 OEMs and thousands of dealers, include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers, including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io.  

