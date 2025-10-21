Rollick Expands Reach into New Industry Segments

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, a leading marketing technology company with more than 150 outdoor recreation vehicle and industrial equipment manufacturer clients, announced today an expanded footprint into newly targeted industry segments including trailer, industrial equipment, and spa. During the past year, the company has secured new Lead Management and Lead Nurturing, agreements with several OEMs in these categories. These include all 13 of Novae's trailer sub-brands, such as Sure-Trac®, LOOK®, Midsota®, Pace American®, and H&H Trailers®. Additional manufacturers include MAXX-D Trailers, Behnke Trailers, Towmaster (a division of Aebi Schmidt), Legend Premium Trailers, and Bullfrog Spas.

From initial lead capture through purchase and repurchase, an increasing number of manufacturers are turning to Rollick's full-funnel solutions to enhance their conversion funnel. Aimbase platform in particular is gaining strong adoption. Rollick has found that OEMs using Aimbase for database marketing, lead routing and prospect nurturing see 15-25% improvements in closed sales and customer repurchase rates.

"Rollick has been an outstanding partner in helping Novae successfully implement Aimbase. From the start, their team provided patient, expert guidance and was always available with attentive, timely support," said Helge Hinniger, Novae's Vice President of Marketing. "Every member of the implementation team demonstrated deep knowledge, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to our success."

Rollick is also announcing several projects it has undertaken to sculpt Aimbase and its related "bolt-on" products to serve the unique needs of the industrial equipment and trailer segments. These adaptations include:

Expanding the company's product catalog to cover more types of trailers and industrial equipment to ensure proper dealer lead routing

Modifying the Aimbase UX to support attributes relevant to trailers and industrial equipment

Securing additional CRM integrations to ensure brand leads can be worked by dealers according to their existing foll0w-up process

Rollick's momentum will carry straight into upcoming industry conferences, including Equip Expo 2025 and the International Pool Spa Patio Expo. The team will be on-site connecting with manufacturers, dealers, and forward-thinking innovators across the industry. To schedule a meeting, complete the form here.

"Rollick is very pleased to see the adoption of our core products within these new industry segments," concluded Jason Nierman, Rollick's Chief Revenue Officer. "With a dedicated focus on sculpting our products to meet the unique needs of this new client base combined with a growing pipeline of new opportunities, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory heading into 2026."

About Rollick:

Rollick is a technology company that provides software to manufacturers and dealerships in the Powersports, RV, Marine, and industrial/outdoor power equipment industries. Utilized by over 150 OEMs and more than 4,000 dealers, Rollick's SaaS solutions encompass enterprise lead management, digital retailing, post-sale customer experience, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace, branded for Sam's Club, U.S. Bank, AAA, major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, military members, veterans, and first responders. Rollick was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, TX, backed by several venture investment firms, including Silverton Partners and LiveOak Venture Partners. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

