Rollick Launches New Finance Pre-Qualification Solution to Enhance the Buying Experience for Consumers and Recreation Dealers

As the latest feature of the company's flagship dealer product known as SalesDriver, pre-qualification offers consumers the ability to know in real-time if their credit profile conditionally qualifies them for the dealer's financing programs, thereby further connecting the online and offline components of the shopping process.

The solution will operate with the help of TransUnion, a global leader in credit and information solutions. As customers progress through the purchase process, they are asked questions about their personal information, employment and income. They are then prompted to authorize Rollick to request their credit report from TransUnion, which returns their credit score and results in a "soft" inquiry on the credit profile. This evaluation, which will not hurt the consumer's credit score, will determine if they meet the minimum requirements of that particular dealership or if additional information or action is required, such as bringing a co-signer to the dealership or making a larger down-payment.

"We expect this to be a big-time saver for our dealership," said Tom Kiser, General Manager of Kevin Powell Motorsports. "Setting the proper expectations during the buying process is an important way to establish trust. With its pre-qualification solution, Rollick is enabling our dealership to have a more digital, transparent and successful selling experience with the customer."

Future releases of the solution will integrate with specific lenders so that customers will not just know if they are pre-qualified, but also with which specific lender, what their estimated monthly payments would be on a specific vehicle given the qualifying rates and other loan terms, and even start the application process online to save time at the dealership. Rollick is also sourcing third-party lenders that can help its dealer partners serve a wider spectrum of customers.

"We are very excited with where we can take this solution," said Jason Nierman, SVP of Business Development and a cofounder of Rollick. "Our primary goal as a company is to enhance the buying experience for customers and dealers. Dealers spend a lot of time and effort to source and maintain relationships with lenders so that their customers have the best possible options to secure financing on a vehicle they wish to purchase. We are simply making the process more efficient for all the parties involved – the customer, the dealer and ultimately, the selected lender."

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers and in-market consumers in the powersports, RV, marine and industrial equipment industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built a national outdoor recreational vehicle buying network to include hundreds of dealers, over 80 manufacturers and an affinity partner network with access to over 150 million high-quality customers including policy holders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.

SOURCE Rollick

Related Links

https://gorollick.com

