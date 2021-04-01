Rollick Launches the Recreation Industry's First Digital Retailing Solution

"A dealer or manufacturer website is the most important marketing tool to engage buyers. Our digital retailing solution provides a consolidated tool to help consumers gather detailed transaction information about a potential purchase and when ready, provide all of the researched information to the dealer," said Bernie Brenner, Chief Executive Officer at Rollick. "Our pilot dealers have experienced increases in lead volume, lead quality, and most importantly, customer satisfaction with the experience at the dealership."

The initial release of RollickDR features a robust deal creator widget that is embedded on dealer website showroom and inventory listings, and provides shoppers with engagement tools, such as:

A proprietary Special Offers engine that finds incentives and benefits for members of Rollick's exclusive partner network which includes Sam's Club, AAA, Progressive Insurance and employees from over 2,000 employer groups

A pre-qualification tool that determines a consumer's ability to obtain financing from the dealer

A trade-in value estimator that leverages Rollick's partnership with NADAguides

Appointment scheduling with a dealer sales rep through Rollick's concierge system

A payment calculator to guide consumers as to what their monthly payment may be by easily adjusting their term and down payment

The initial rollout of RollickDR was in partnership with several powersports dealerships nationwide. Initial results show that:

Dealers are seeing a 5 – 10% increase in overall lead volume

Almost 40% of consumers who enter the digital retailing experience engage with a pre-qualification

The most popular feature within the digital retailing experience is the "Special Offers" feature, with nearly 50% of consumers searching for member offers and incentives

"I am excited to be part of the RollickDR launch," said Jimmy Reda, Dealer Principal of Island Powersports. "From my perspective, I've been wanting this capability for a long time. With RollickDR, our customers can self-direct their outdoor vehicle buying experience from estimating monthly payments, to getting pre-qualified, viewing OEM & dealerships offers, estimating trade-in and scheduling an appointment all in one simple interface. This is truly a game-changer for us as we seek to deliver the best online customer experience in the industry."

In addition to the Powersports industry, Rollick is in the process of expanding the pilot program to marine and RV dealers nationwide. Later this summer, all participating GoRollick Premium dealers will have the opportunity to embed RollickDR on their websites, driving additional customer engagement and satisfaction.

To learn more, sign-up or to schedule a demo of RollickDR, please contact us.

