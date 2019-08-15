Rollick Partners with AAA National to Give AAA Clubs the Ability to Launch a Powersports and RV Buying Program

Program users also save on post-purchase items, such as gear, accessories, parts, and service. With the approval of a local AAA club, the program will be accessible through certified dealer websites, as well as GoRollick.com/AAA . Members will be verified via AAA National's member validation service before receiving their special benefits. Over time, participants will also be able to receive special target incentives from Rollick's original equipment manufacturer partners.

"Summer is here and we wanted to give AAA clubs an exciting new program to help members take advantage of special savings to purchase and enjoy outdoor recreation activities," said Bob Huffman, Director of Automotive Preferred Supplier Programs at AAA National. "We have a long history of partnering with consumer-centric organizations like Rollick to bring relevant new benefits to our club partners. The Powersports and RV Buying Program is a natural extension of our automotive offerings, and we're confident our clubs and their members are going to love using it."

To join Rollick's certified dealer network, dealers agree to participate in Rollick's buying experience, where members of Rollick's affinity partners digitally receive a savings certificate containing upfront details on vehicle pricing, including all fees, available incentives, and savings on aftermarket products like accessories and apparel. Rollick certified dealers are committed to creating a personalized and premium-level experience for Rollick's affinity partners' buyers.

"Given AAA's incredible brand and loyal member base, AAA National is a very attractive channel partner for Rollick," said Jason Nierman, a cofounder of Rollick and the company's SVP of Business Development. "We expect the AAA Powersports and RV Buying Program to be an exciting new offering for AAA clubs, which over time will generate previously unseen levels of awareness for powersports vehicles and RVs – bringing new consumers into the buying funnel and creating the highest level of satisfaction among program users."

About AAA National

AAA provides more than 59 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through its federation of 34 motor clubs and nearly 1,100 branch offices across North America. Since 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel or map a route via the AAA Mobile app. To join, visit AAA.com.

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers and in-market consumers in the powersports, RV, marine and industrial equipment industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built a national outdoor recreational vehicle buying network to include hundreds of dealers, over 80 manufacturers and an affinity partner network with access to over 150 million high-quality customers including policy holders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick .

