Rollick Reports U.S. Powersports Buying Trends Derived From its Growing GoRollick Business Line

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick announced today a summary of insights on 2019 U.S. new powersports vehicle lead trends. The data, which is based on usage of its GoRollick vehicle buying sites, gives manufacturers, dealers and allied companies another source of information that may help them optimize their go-forward marketing approaches.

Key results of Rollick's analysis include:

Motorcycles: The top three most popular brands for new motorcycles on the GoRollick platform were, in order, Honda, Yamaha, and Kawasaki . Rollick dealers received twice as many Honda new motorcycle leads than either Yamaha or Kawasaki . However, as the buying season progressed, lead share for Honda declined a few percentage points while both Yamaha and Kawasaki lead shares continued to increase. GoRollick currently does not carry new Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Harley-Davidson dealers can participate via the GoRollick used motorcycle program.

ATVs: In 2019, the 5 most popular 2019 Model Year ATVs by lead volume were, in order, the Polaris Sportsman, the Honda FourTrax, the Can-Am Outlander, the Yamaha Kodiak, and the Yamaha Raptor. The Sportsman accounted for nearly 18% of all lead volume across the Rollick Dealer Network, with the FourTrax accounting for nearly 16% of lead volume.

SXS/UTVs: In the competitive SXS and UTV segment, three levels of lead share were evident: Polaris continued to stay ahead of the pack while maintaining its lead share throughout the year; Can-Am and Honda shared second place in popularity within the GoRollick platform. While Can-Am lead submissions started stronger in the 2019 season, Honda inched ahead by a few percentage points towards the end of the year. Kawasaki and Yamaha new model leads carried the third level of lead share, with Kawasaki lead volumes and share showing a gradual increase as the season progressed. For reference, the widest monthly lead share spread between the top five brands was 28% in 2019.

"Lead share data is another way to analyze and predict performance in the marketplace. It does not take the place of market share data, which is generally available after the sale transaction. Differences in lead share and market share may be attributed to factors such as new model releases, the number of dealers on the Rollick Network, OEM public and private (affinity) incentives, and dealer inventory, lead management and pricing practices," said Adam Lasker, Vice President of Partner Marketing and Analytics at Rollick. "GoRollick continues to gain market share with powersports buyers. In December 2019, we experienced an 80% year-over-year increase in in-market shopper engagement. In addition, dealer lead acquisition cost analysis revealed that the average cost per lead from Rollick can be up to 42% less expensive than competition."

Rollick attributes its market share growth to the new affinity buying programs it launched in 2019 with large U.S. companies such as Sam's Club, AAA, Love My Credit Union Rewards, NADAguides and U.S. News, as well as the expansion of its buying program sites to include RVs in early 2019 and boats earlier this January. The company also realized a 1300%+ year-over-year increase in monthly unique visitors to its GoRollick.com site (2nd half of 2018 vs. 2nd half of 2019) where users affiliate with a Rollick affinity partner as they move through the shopping flow. This traffic results from search engines that direct information-seeking customers to articles on Rollick's blog such as:

"Rollick's 2019 business plan was focused on solidifying our position as a trusted buying program for the recreation industry," said Jason Nierman, SVP of Business Development and a cofounder of Rollick. "Through operating our affinity buying programs, we've learned a great deal about which product types and brands are capturing the attention of the customers, members and employees tied to our affinity partners. We will apply these learnings in 2020 to optimize these programs and work with our affinity partners to bring more buyers into the recreation categories by way of the unique marketing channels they make available, as well as the valuable content we're distributing to the industry."

