RollickDR Adds "Reserve Now" Functionality to Support Unprecedented Demand for Outdoor Recreation Products

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick Inc., the leading relationship marketing technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, announced today that dealers can now efficiently take reservations for vehicles through the "Reserve Now" feature added to RollickDR, its industry-first digital retailing solution. Reserve Now allows buyers to quickly and easily reserve vehicles on dealer websites, while saving dealership sales teams time in qualifying customers, and provides a reliable way to track unit reservations.

The pandemic led to both high retail demand and supply-chain slowdowns, resulting in an all-time low of outdoor recreation vehicle availability. Consumers are increasingly willing to make deposits to reserve their outdoor vehicle even before it comes off the production line.

"Dealers tell us they are overloaded with leads and managing preorders," said Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. "They asked us to help them qualify the orders they are receiving and improve the reservation process to provide excellent customer service during a frustrating time." RollickDR will include Reserve Now functionality by early June, with several options for taking deposits. Dealerships can configure the Reservation Request feature to handle payment directly or use it as a simple lead form, following up later for credit card information. RollickDR will also soon integrate with Kenect "Text to Pay" to provide a seamless ecommerce experience.

"Our dealership group is drowning in reservation requests and it's been difficult to keep up," said Matt Petrovich, Director of Marketing and Operations for Nash Powersports. "Our customers will love the ability to reserve their vehicle on our website and we appreciate that RollickDR helps us easily manage it all on the backend."

Rollick's digital retailing solution provides a consolidated tool to help consumers gather detailed transaction information about a potential purchase and, when ready, provide all of the researched information to the dealer. With RollickDR, consumers can self-direct their outdoor vehicle buying experience by getting pre-qualified for financing, reviewing OEM & dealerships offers, estimating the value of a trade-in, scheduling appointments, and now reserving a vehicle all in one simple interface. Learn more about RollickDR.

