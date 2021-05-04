Rollick's Aimbase Crosses 100th OEM Customer Milestone

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick Inc., the leading marketing and customer experience technology provider in RV, Marine, and Powersports, announced today that 100 OEM brands and thousands of U.S. dealers now use its Aimbase marketing technology . In April, the company signed Jayco and its Entegra Coach, Starcraft RV, and Highland Ridge RV brands, pushing the number of Aimbase OEM customers to 100. Rollick's customers are responsible for nearly 50% of all RV unit sales and 65% of all marine unit sales in the United States.

"Aimbase is the only marketing technology solution specifically designed for the needs of the RV, Marine, and Powersports industry," said Jeff Coffman, Rollick SVP for Enterprise Solutions and Marketing. "Our OEM customers choose Aimbase because it integrates with dealer websites and Dealer Management Software, is easy to deploy and maintain, and is built specifically to support a two-tier distribution model."

Brands that use Aimbase for enterprise lead management, marketing automation, and customer lifecycle management include Arctic Cat, Chris-Craft, E-Z-GO, Everglades, Grady-White Boats, Grand Design RV, Group Beneteau, Jayco, Heartland RV, Keystone RV, Nautique, Ranger Tugs, Regulator, Smoker Craft, Toyota Industrial Equipment, and Winnebago.

"We use Aimbase because of its seamless integration with our satisfaction survey system and Rollick's backend programming of our website. It allows us to reach potential customers, efficiently distribute leads to dealers for follow up, and nurture new prospects from the OEM level," said Shelley Tubaugh, Vice President-Marketing for Grady-White Boats. "Rollick offers many tools to help manage our customer journey and we enjoy working with their team."

Rollick attributes its growth in the enterprise marketing technology category to key OEM partnerships and significant investment in product development to help brands meet the evolving needs of today's recreational vehicle shoppers.

With Rollick's recent round of funding , the company will continue to expand Aimbase's capabilities to support the OEM, dealer, and customer relationship. Product enhancements added earlier this year include:

Empowering OEMs to directly support consumers on their purchase journey with embedded CRM and contact management

Deeper dealer CRM integrations to seamlessly deliver warm OEM generated leads directly to dealers

Inventory-based lead routing that matches prospects to dealers with the right in-stock boat, RV, or Powersports vehicle

To learn more about Aimbase and how it supports OEMs selling through a dealer network, contact Rollick .

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick .

