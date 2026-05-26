Rollie Jobs Gains Traction as Regions Seek Smarter Workforce Intelligence

Platform replaces outdated, manually maintained job boards with automated, real-time hiring visibility and insights

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollie Jobs, an AI-powered workforce intelligence platform, is gaining traction among workforce and economic development organizations seeking better visibility into regional hiring demand. The platform automatically collects and analyzes local job activity while powering customized, branded job boards tailored to regional communities.

At a time when traditional labor statistics can suffer from significant reporting lags, Rollie provides a centralized, always-on view of employer activity, enabling organizations to align talent development with current employer demand in real time and move from reactive to proactive workforce planning.

"Rollie Jobs solves a persistent challenge for community-based organizations: connecting people to real opportunities while keeping pace with the employers driving local economies," said Alex Sejdinaj, co-founder of Rollie Jobs. "Chambers, EDOs and workforce groups can't rely on delayed labor market reports or manually track job listings. Rollie handles that automatically, transforming live hiring data into actionable assets, from community job boards to site selection analytics to detailed workforce intelligence."

Built for the Organizations That Shape Local Talent Ecosystems

Rollie Jobs is being rapidly adopted by the organizations working to better connect employers, talent pipelines and the regional workforce. In one example, the platform helped transform the South Bend Regional Chamber job board from fewer than 20 manually submitted listings to more than 5,000 active job postings, without requiring employers to submit jobs or staff to manage updates.

"Maintaining an accurate job board has always been a challenge because it depends on employers taking the time to submit postings," said Ryan Boeskool, director of strategic partnerships at the South Bend Regional Chamber. "Rollie completely changes that. We now have a much more complete picture of who's hiring in our region, without adding work for our team or our members."

INvets, an Indiana-based nonprofit, partnered with Rollie Jobs to enhance visibility into active job opportunities across the state and strengthen its engagement efforts.

"At INvets, our mission is to connect veterans and their spouses with meaningful career opportunities across Indiana," said INvets CEO Sarah Harrison. "Rollie gives our team a dynamic and comprehensive view of active job opportunities throughout the state, allowing us to better align veterans' skills and experience with Indiana employers, many of whom face critical talent shortages, but struggle to access, interpret or compete for military talent. By reducing the manual work involved in maintaining job listings, our team can spend more time focused on building relationships, supporting veterans and their spouses, and helping Indiana employers connect with exceptional talent."

Turning Job Data Into Actionable Insight

Beyond job visibility, Rollie Jobs allows organizations to interact with workforce data using AI-powered tools, enabling teams to ask questions, explore trends and generate insights. This transforms job postings from a passive list into an active source of intelligence for planning, coordination and decision-making across the community.

"You shouldn't have to spend hours manually managing your job board, and your workforce intelligence shouldn't require complex interpretation," said Chris Frederick, co-founder of Rollie Jobs. "Rollie automatically discovers and catalogs every opportunity in your region, from established job boards to the local small businesses that post the equivalent of digital help wanted signs. As an AI-forward platform, it also empowers organizations to answer questions, surface trends, and generate insights without the need for manual analysis or costly static reports."

With growing adoption, Rollie Jobs is helping communities transform workforce data into a strategic advantage, giving regions the intelligence they need to grow and compete. To book a demo, visit https://www.rolliejobs.com/.

About Rollie Jobs

Rollie Jobs is a workforce intelligence platform that helps organizations automatically collect local job postings, explore the data with AI and publish branded job boards for their communities. Based in South Bend, Indiana, Rollie Jobs is committed to making regional labor markets transparent and accessible through advanced AI and open data standards. Visit https://www.rolliejobs.com/.

Ann Hastings

For Rollie Jobs

[email protected]

574-210-8425 cell

SOURCE Rollie Jobs