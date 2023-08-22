ROLLING BY THE BAY ROARS INTO MARITIME PARK

News provided by

Rolling By The Bay

22 Aug, 2023, 10:27 ET

An Epic Weekend Celebration of Cars, Music, and Good Vibes 

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Cars, Music, and Good Times at the Rolling By The Bay Festival 

Get ready to embark on a spectacular journey of cars, music, and unforgettable experiences at the Rolling By The Bay Car & Music Festival on October 21st & 22nd. This thrilling two-day event promises to be the ultimate celebration of automotive excellence and live entertainment.

Continue Reading

Car enthusiasts will be in awe at the mesmerizing car show that will feature everything from exotic rides to classic beauties and custom masterpieces. Witness the power and beauty of these impressive machines, meticulously curated to captivate car aficionados and novices alike. 

Adding to the excitement, Rolling By The Bay Festival presents an extraordinary music lineup that will keep the crowd dancing and singing along. Chart-topping artists, including Curren$y, Riff Raff, and The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin will grace the Bay Stage with electrifying performances. Each day presents a unique experience with TWO STAGES - 12 Hours of phonk, hip-hop, reggae, and soulful melodies.

Rolling By The Bay Festival is not just about cars and music; it's also about creating lasting memories with friends and family. With interactive activities such as virtual reality gaming stations, food trucks offering delicious local delicacies from around the world, and vendors selling exclusive merchandise from apparel to art pieces - this festival has something for everyone!

"We are thrilled to announce our inaugural Rolling By The Bay Car & Music Festival," said event organizer Cody Mathis  "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you don't want to miss! We look forward to bringing together car enthusiasts from all over the country for an epic weekend celebration."

Come join us for an incredible weekend filled with amazing cars, top-notch music acts, interactive activities, and delicious food options – all in one place! Mark your calendars now for October 21st & 22nd – we can't wait to see you there!

Tickets are now available for purchase at RollingByTheBay.com.

About Rolling By The Bay Car & Music Festival:

We are a family-friendly event where car and music lovers alike come together for a weekend of fun and relaxation. Brought to you by the Green Light District & Misfit Media.

SOURCE Rolling By The Bay

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.