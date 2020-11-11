Rolling into Retail and e-tail for the Holidays: All-New Rollplay Powered Ride-On Vehicles Designed for Budding Thrill Seekers

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning ride-on toy innovator Rollplay is cruising into the holiday shopping season at top speed with all-new, best-in-class battery-powered ride-on vehicles for kids of all ages. Leading the pack for older kids is Nighthawk NexGen, the thrill-packed, foldable follow-up to the wholly original, strikingly low-slung Nighthawk, packed with even more power, speed and thrills for kids ages 6 years and older, and more portability with a quick release folding system. Younger wheels fans (ages 2-6 years) will rule their driveways atop the all-new, fully foldable, incredibly portable, highly storable, battery-powered FLEX Kart, while others will tear things up on the realistic-looking Powersport ATV and rugged SUV replica Powersport Trail Thunder.

Nighthawk from Rollplay Nighthawk NexGen from Rollplay FLEX Kart from Rollplay

Ride-ons are one of the big toy stories of 2020, flying off physical and digital store shelves since Spring. Overall, according to NPD, outdoor and sports toy sales have increased by 31% so far this year through September, as parents transformed their backyards and driveways into safe play oases as team sports, other organized recreational activities and even casual playdates were scaled back.

"Now more than ever, parents are turning to what we call driveway play, seeking out ways to get their kids to put screens aside and get excited about playing outside," said Jeff Popper, CEO of Rollplay. "It's what Rollplay has always been all about, innovating and empowering kids to enjoy the thrill of the ride, always with the utmost attention to safety and durability."

Fun is the first order of business with these new-for-2020 powered Rollplay toys, guaranteed to please come holiday time…and beyond:

Nighthawk NexGen 24V

With a new quick release folding system that gets kids cruising in seconds, Nighthawk NexGen builds on its predecessor's thrill-ride pedigree. A unique lean-to-steer technique and a low-riding design gets kids soaring around obstacles at speeds up to 6.5 MPH using the foot throttle. When the ride's over, that same quick release system makes popping the foot pedals and wings back in a snap for easy transport. Braking control and safety go to the next level with an all-new hand brake. A lithium battery charges faster and lasts longer, and an all-new battery life indicator keeps power status always in view. Lightweight and compact, the Nighthawk NexGen can be carried anywhere you want to ride. The growing Nighthawk family now includes the groundbreaking original (still available) and the all new Nighthawk NexGen. The latter is available in black exclusively at Walmart and in white at Target and Amazon.



Available Now

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $199

Found At: Academy Sports, Amazon, Target, Walmart, others





Fully foldable to ultra-compact size, the all-new, gently powered FLEX Kart lets little riders cruise around in great style and is a snap for parents to take and store anywhere. This cool vehicle is designed for ease of starting, steering and stopping: simply push the power button on the steering wheel and start riding at safe speeds of up to 2 MPH. The driving activity itself helps the littlest drivers develop hand-eye-coordination as they find new roads. And there's more for parents to love. The FLEX Kart folds down to a super-small size, perfect to stow in tight places (city dwellers, take note) or take on the go.



Available Now

Ages: 2 to 5 years

MSRP: $119

Found At: Amazon, Target, Walmart





Kids will love the Powersport ATV quad, a battery-powered ride-on that travels forward at up to 3 MPH and in reverse at up to 2.5 MPH. Rubber traction strips on rugged oversized wheels are perfect for kids who want to crank it up a notch. This is a realistic ATV ride-on featuring growling engine sounds, working headlights and a foot pedal accelerator. With its bright yellow accents and cool design, little cruisers will have endless hours of action-packed entertainment.



Available Now

Ages: 3 to 6 years

MSRP: $249

Found At: Amazon, Target, Walmart





This powered SUV-style ride-on is built strong to inspire rugged adventures ahead. The Powersport Trail Thunder is a premium battery-operated ride-on that has two forward speeds - 2.5 MPH and 4 MPH – and can go in reverse at speeds of up to 2.5 MPH. Detailed features add to this ride's realistic feel, and kids will literally light up the playscape with working headlights and light bar. It's even Bluetooth compatible, so kids can jam to their own music. A battery life indicator lets riders know when it is time to recharge. Kids can drive independently, or parents can use the included remote control to safely and easily guide their young adventurers from points A to B, and beyond.



Available Now

Ages: 3 to 6 years

MSRP: $249

Found At: Academy Sports, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Additional Rollplay ride-on toys, including models based on licenses from top automotive brands such as GM, Ford, Mercedes, BMW and MINI, can be found at leading online retailers including Amazon.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, HomeDepot.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and at select stores.

More information can be found at www.Rollplay.com or by following Rollplay on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

About Rollplay

Rollplay designs and markets products for parents of children aged 18 months to 12 years of age who want to provide empowering play experiences to their children with highly featured, quality ride-on products. Drawn from consumer-based insights to fuel mobilized fun, exploration and imagination, parents will feel joy from their child's ability to independently discover the world around them.

About Goodbaby Holdings, Limited

Rollplay is owned by Goodbaby Holdings, Limited, a world leading juvenile products company. Through its various business units Goodbaby International researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells strollers, children's safety car seats, cribs, ride-ons, bicycles, tricycles and other durable juvenile products. The company is engaged in serving local consumer markets around the globe with a strong portfolio of trusted consumer brands.

SOURCE Rollplay

