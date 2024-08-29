Rolling Out and Genesis on the road to success in the new 'Because We Met' Campaign

Rolling Out and Genesis celebrate HBCU excellence with a collaborative journey of aspiration and empowerment with Enitan Bereola and Sevyn Streeter

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Out, an African American-owned multimedia culture and creative company, has collaborated with the globally recognized luxury automotive brand Genesis for their 'Because We Met' campaign. This partnership celebrates the aspirations, achievements, and journeys of HBCU professional alumni. The inspiration of cultural and professional matriculation at HBCUs builds an internal alliance to success.

The relationship between Rolling Out and Genesis highlights the intersection of Black culture and excellence with premier automotive performance, showcasing HBCU successes through compelling visual narratives. CEO, Enitan Bereola, a graduate of Florida A&M University, is featured in the 90-second 'Because We Met' campaign. In the video, Bereola is joined by his friend, singer Sevyn Streeter, who discussed how impactful his FAMU roots and HBCU experience have been on his career.

Rolling Out and Genesis share a mission to amplify vital and influential voices within the Black community, producing dynamic content that inspires. Genesis is committed to creating exceptional vehicles complemented by an unparalleled ownership experience. Together, they advance Black culture through the new 'Because We Met' visual.

Munson Steed, CEO of Rolling Out, said, "'Because We Met' demonstrates the professional evolution of HBCU professionals as they attain success and navigate the pathways of creative and cultural achievement. By partnering with Genesis, we highlight their exceptional design and technological innovations alongside HBCU CEOs and executives who are committed to empowering and future-proofing the Black community."

Drew Slaven, Chief Marketing Officer at Genesis Motor North America, added, "Genesis is proud to partner with Rolling Out on the 'Because We Met' Campaign to highlight and acknowledge the tremendous success that many African Americans achieve through HBCUs, and in turn, the business world. Their successes serve as beacons that can inspire everyone in business and beyond."

Enitan Bereola adds, "'Because We Met' is crucial to HBCU culture, especially for FAMU alumni like myself considering I owe much of my success to the relationships reaped on the Highest of Seven Hills. From roommates and blind dates to soulmates—I found my wife at FAMU! This campaign beautifully underscores the urgency of us, our collective power and the enduring value of HBCUs extending far beyond the classroom, supporting us every step of the way."

Rolling Out and Genesis are dedicated to sharing HBCU stories and promoting greater representation and success within the Black community. To view the 'Because We Met x Genesis' campaign video, visit RollingOut.com. For additional information about the partnership, the 'Because We Met' program, imagery, or interview opportunities, please contact our publicist.

