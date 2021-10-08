Rolling Stock Market size in Europe to grow by USD 2.34 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The report on the rolling stock market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the introduction of new railway projects as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The investment in railway upgrades and modernization will also be crucial in fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rolling stock market in Europe covers the following areas:

Rolling Stock Market In Europe Sizing

Rolling Stock Market In Europe Forecast

Rolling Stock Market In Europe Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alstom Holdings SA

Bombardier Inc.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA

CRRC Corp. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Siemens AG

SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS

Stadler Rail AG

Talgo SA

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC by Mode of Transportation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The rail freight transportation market in APAC has the potential to grow by USD 9.14 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report Now

The rail freight transportation market in APAC has the potential to grow by from 2021 to 2025. Railway Maintenance Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The railway maintenance machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 2.56 bn and record a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample

Rolling Stock Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.92 Regional analysis Western Europe and Eastern Europe Performing market contribution Western Europe at 99% Key consumer countries Russian Federation, Germany, France, Italy, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, CRRC Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, Stadler Rail AG, and Talgo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio