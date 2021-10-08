Rolling Stock Market size in Europe to grow by USD 2.34 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Oct 08, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rolling stock market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 2.34 billion from 2021 to 2025 and register a CAGR of 2.27%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The analysis of the market includes product and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The report on the rolling stock market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the introduction of new railway projects as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The investment in railway upgrades and modernization will also be crucial in fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The rolling stock market in Europe covers the following areas:
Rolling Stock Market In Europe Sizing
Rolling Stock Market In Europe Forecast
Rolling Stock Market In Europe Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alstom Holdings SA
- Bombardier Inc.
- Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA
- CRRC Corp. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Siemens AG
- SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS
- Stadler Rail AG
- Talgo SA
|
Rolling Stock Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.27%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.34 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
0.92
|
Regional analysis
|
Western Europe and Eastern Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Western Europe at 99%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Russian Federation, Germany, France, Italy, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, CRRC Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, Stadler Rail AG, and Talgo SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
