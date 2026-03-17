Rolling Stock Market to Expand at 3.78% CAGR to 2031 Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Market Amid Rising Urban Rail Investments, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the rolling stock market size is progressing steadily, growing from USD 33.97 billion in 2025 to USD 35.25 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 42.44 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.78% during 2026–2031. Growth is primarily driven by long procurement cycles and government-backed investments, rather than short-term demand fluctuations. The push toward decarbonization is accelerating the transition from diesel to electric and hybrid trains, while rapid urbanization is driving increased investments in metro and light rail systems. Additionally, bundled lifecycle service models are gaining traction, offering more stable revenue streams for suppliers and reducing operational risks for operators. Despite moderate consolidation, companies are increasingly focusing on localizing manufacturing and services to comply with domestic regulations and remain competitive in regional markets.

Rolling Stock Market Trends and Drivers

Decarbonization Initiatives Driving Shift Toward Electric Locomotives

Stricter emission policies are accelerating the phase-out of diesel locomotives, particularly across regions like Europe, India, and China. Governments are pushing rail networks toward electrification, encouraging operators to adopt electric or dual-mode trains while discouraging delays in transition. This shift is increasing demand for advanced electric platforms, placing manufacturers with strong capabilities in a favourable position for consistent future orders.

Rapid Urbanization Fuelling Expansion of Metro Rail Networks

Fast-growing cities across Asia and the Middle East are increasingly turning to metro systems instead of expanding road networks. Governments are accelerating urban rail projects, driving demand for integrated solutions that include trains, signalling, and depot infrastructure. The adoption of fully automated systems is also gaining traction as it helps reduce long-term operating costs. With funding now supported by bonds and international financing, projects are moving faster, giving an advantage to suppliers that can deliver complete, time-bound solutions.

Rolling Stock Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the key driver of rolling stock demand, supported by large-scale rail projects across countries like China, India, and Japan. Governments continue to push metro and high-speed rail expansions, while Southeast Asia focuses on projects that combine external funding with local manufacturing and technology transfer. Advanced cities are adopting fully automated systems, whereas smaller regions still rely on older diesel fleets, creating a clear technology gap.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are emerging as fast-growing markets. Gulf nations are investing in modern, driverless metro networks, while North Africa benefits from international funding for rail upgrades. In Sub-Saharan regions, efforts are more focused on restoring existing rail lines, with continued reliance on diesel or hybrid systems due to infrastructure limitations.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Grounded in cross-verified industry data and consistent research frameworks, Mordor Intelligence provides a balanced view of developments in the rolling stock market, enabling informed decisions. Its structured approach and transparent assumptions support greater confidence compared to fragmented or less rigorously validated alternatives."

Rolling Stock Industry Segmentation

By Type

Locomotives

Metros and Light Rail Vehicles

Passenger Coaches

Freight Wagons

By Propulsion Type

Diesel

Electric

Electro-diesel / Dual mode

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Battery-electric

By Application

Passenger Rail

Freight Rail

By End-user

National Rail Operators

Private Freight Operators

Urban Transit Agencies

By Technology

Conventional

Autonomous / Driver Assist

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/rolling-stock-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Rolling Stock Companies

CRRC Corporation Limited

Alstom SA

Siemens AG

Wabtec Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

CJSC Transmashholding

Stadler Rail AG

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA (CAF)

Hyundai Rotem Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Hitachi Rail Ltd

Talgo SA

ABB Ltd

Greenbrier Companies

Trinity Industries

Titagarh Rail Systems



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https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hydrogen-fuel-cell-vehicle-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Automotive Transmission Market Trends: The automotive transmission market is projected to grow from USD 163.39 billion in 2026 to USD 209.73 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.12%, driven by increasing vehicle production, rising demand for automatic and advanced transmission systems, and ongoing advancements in fuel-efficient and electrified powertrain technologies.

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited