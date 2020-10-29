Rolling Stone and Yappa Launch Useful Idiots Live: A virtual live event series encouraging everyone to use their voice

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Stone and Yappa World Inc are proud to announce Useful Idiots Live, a virtual live event series using Rolling Stone's political podcast featuring Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper, and supercharging it with the Yappa commenting tool to encourage meaningful and respectful political discussions. The premiere event kicks off on November 2nd at 12:00pm PST /3:00pm EST with special guest Tinashe. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the premiere event by leaving audio and video yaps about the upcoming Presidential election in the Yappa widget location in the Comments section of the Useful Idiots Live! launch article. The most engaging yaps will have the chance to be aired during the live event and responded to by special guest Tinashe. Registration for the free event is currently open in the event landing page at usefulidiotslive.com.

Useful Idiots Live marks the first engagement in a partnership between Rolling Stone and Yappa. The trailblazing commenting tool will also be installed on select Rolling Stone music lists throughout the next several months to encourage friendly and lively engagement among Rolling Stone's active audience.

"It's never been more important for people to use the power of their voice, and comments sections on websites are continually being taken down because they are riddled with hate speech, spam and trolls" says Jennifer Dyer, CEO of Yappa World Inc. "We are honored to provide a safe and dynamic commenting solution for the iconic Rolling Stone to enable safe and lively discussions right on their own platform."

"The impact of this election on our country is going to create serious conversation and we're looking forward to bringing in some of today's most influential stars to unfold what's to come," said Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone. "Working with Yappa and their new platform on this next chapter of Useful Idiots is very exciting for us and we can't wait to see what comes of these conversations."

"We're excited to work with Yappa's new platform to bring more of our audiences voices into the Useful Idiots conversation," said Brian Szejka, Publisher of Rolling Stone. "Creating a dialogue is core to our mission, and with Yappa's support we'll be bringing some of today's most influential stars into the fold to discuss this election's impact on our country."

About Yappa World Inc

Yappa is an audio and video commenting tool that hosts real face-to-face conversations safely in the Comments section on hundreds of websites. With a robust backend to flag hate speech and profanity, Yappa is designed as an antidote to the anonymous environment that text-based comments have created on the internet. It is Yappa's mission to create safe spaces for honest and open political discourse by building better online communities in which people communicate with authenticity and mutual respect. Yappa is proud to partner with Useful Idiots to create new spaces for the Rolling Stone audience to speak out and connect during the 2020 Presidential election. Yappa advocates for the power in every human voice. For more information visit: www.yappaapp.com .

About Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone, the number one brand in music publishing, has been the leading voice of music and popular culture for over 50 years. The multi-media brand features the latest in music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across several platforms including magazine, digital, mobile, social and experiential marketing. Headquartered in New York, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits" to a global audience of approximately 60 million people every month and publishes over 100 pieces of content every day. For more information, please visit www.rollingstone.com

