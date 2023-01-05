Rolling Stone Live Heads to Scottsdale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII Weekend in Partnership with Talent Resources Sports (TRS)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Stone and leading sports-marketing agency Talent Resources Sports (TRS) have reunited after a 4-year hiatus to proudly announce Rolling Stone Live in partnership with ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. The immersive experiential event is back to claim the title of "hottest ticket in town," kicking off Super Bowl LVII weekend in Arizona.

Rolling Stone Logo

Collaborating on the Big Game weekend for the fifth time together, the pair join forces to produce the return of their iconic Super Bowl Weekend event, taking place on February 10th at 9pm at The Clayton House in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. The Clayton House provides the perfect backdrop for Rolling Stone Live during Super Bowl weekend, to host celebrities, athletes, VIPs, and influencers who will enjoy performances by some of today's greatest music artists. Past headliners of Rolling Stone's events during Super Bowl weekend include The Kid LAROI, Travis Scott, Ludacris, Migos, Big Sean, Steven Tyler, Charlie XCX, Elle King, T Pain, and 21 Savage among others.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Talent Resources Sports once again for our unique annual event celebrating one of the biggest moments in sports," said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone. "We look forward to putting on an incredible party with special performances that will make the weekend one to remember."

"It's an honor to partner with our longtime collaborator Rolling Stone to celebrate the Super Bowl's Big Game Weekend," said David Spencer and Michael Heller, Co-Founders of Talent Resources Sports. "Our goal is to bring together captains of the industry, professional sports team owners, C-level executives, superstar athletes, and A-list celebrities for a night of networking and great music, and we are excited to be producing another marquee event during the biggest weekend in sports and entertainment."

The event will incorporate several activations to help raise funds for Rolling Stone Live's official charity partner, the American Cancer Society (ACS). The NFL and the American Cancer Society have been teaming up to fight cancer and save lives since establishing its Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign in 2009. Funds raised through the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LVII event will help support this program.

For more information and tickets please visit: https://rollingstonelive.ticketsocket.com/event/rolling-stone-live.

For sponsorship opportunities please contact Jennifer Ross at Talent Resources Sports: [email protected].

PRESS CONTACTS

Bonnie Taylor / Kat Edwards

Talent Resources Sports

[email protected]

702.300.5960

Brooke Jaffe / Abby Kalicka

Penske Media Corporation

[email protected]

917.842.0142

ABOUT ROLLING STONE

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivalled access and authority. Published in 10 languages, Rolling Stone has a global audience of over 75 million across 14 international editions. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary, and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits."

ABOUT TALENT RESOURCES SPORTS

For over a decade, Talent Resources Sports (TRS) has worked with the industry's leading athletes, leagues, teams and media, leveraging their intellectual property to create culturally relevant experiences. These properties and experiences offer new assets to brands that harness the power of sport, creating official opportunities beyond the traditional rights deals and sponsorships. TRS provides unprecedented access for brands whether they are looking to complement major investments or align with sports in a more cost-effective way. TRS is a trusted strategic partner for corporate clients, properties and lifestyle brands looking to extend their marketing programs through an integrated approach that brings brands, athletes, celebrities, and audiences together. In addition, TRS has a proven track record developing brands and launching consumer products by being an active venture capital investor and catering to a developed network of superstar athletes, A-list celebrities, professional sports team owners, captains of industry and C-suite executives. TRS accommodates its ultra-VIP clientele by providing executive high-level hospitality that is curated to optimize the client experience. To learn more about Talent Resources Sports, please visit www.talentresourcessports.com .

