Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd Top 2023's List of the 50 Most Loved Bands

May 09, 2023, 08:33 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store® (https://www.rockmerch.com) has published its 2023 list of the 50 Most Loved Bands, based on aggregate vinyl record, apparel and merch sales on its website in 2022.
"We call it the 'Most Loved' list because when fans wear a band t-shirt as their go-to wardrobe, or play a vinyl record instead of streaming, that shows immense love and devotion to their favorite bands," said Steve Newman, RockMerch Social Media/PR Department. "This year's list has a lot of diversity that spans multiple genres from AC/DC to Bob Marley and Fleetwood Mac to Blondie."
Here's the RockMerch List of the 50 Most Loved Bands of 2023:
|
1.
|
Rolling Stones
|
2.
|
Grateful Dead
|
3.
|
Pink Floyd
|
4.
|
Beatles
|
5.
|
Led Zeppelin
|
6.
|
AC/DC
|
7.
|
Def Leppard
|
8.
|
Nirvana
|
9.
|
Metallica
|
10.
|
Mötley Crüe
|
11.
|
Guns N' Roses
|
12.
|
Van Halen
|
13.
|
Foo Fighters
|
14.
|
Queen
|
15.
|
Jimi Hendrix
|
16.
|
Iron Maiden
|
17.
|
Ramones
|
18.
|
Aerosmith
|
19.
|
Black Sabbath
|
20.
|
KISS
|
21.
|
Bob Marley
|
22.
|
David Bowie
|
23.
|
The Who
|
24.
|
Rage Against The Machine
|
25.
|
The Doors
|
26.
|
Tool
|
27.
|
Slipknot
|
28.
|
Red Hot Chili Peppers
|
29.
|
ZZ Top
|
30.
|
Stone Temple Pilots
|
31.
|
Smashing Pumpkins
|
32.
|
Beastie Boys
|
33.
|
Green Day
|
34.
|
Blondie
|
35.
|
Lynyrd Skynyrd
|
36.
|
Alice In Chains
|
37.
|
The Clash
|
38.
|
Misfits
|
39.
|
Motorhead
|
40.
|
Johnny Cash
|
41.
|
Slayer
|
42.
|
Pantera
|
43.
|
Creedence Clearwater Revival
|
44.
|
Prince
|
45.
|
Fleetwood Mac
|
46.
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
47.
|
Avenged Sevenfold
|
48.
|
The Police
|
49.
|
Scorpions
|
50.
|
Poison
About RockMerch
RockMerch is The Neighborhood Record Store that has an online selection of more than 50,000 vinyl records, t-shirts, and other merch. All items sold are officially licensed. In 2022, RockMerch celebrated its twenty-first anniversary of serving the needs of music lovers worldwide. Potential strategic partners with complementary interests are encouraged to contact RockMerch.
ROCKMERCH, THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE, and ROCKMERCH THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE are our registered trademarks. RockMerch is based exclusively online at the domain RockMerch.com.
Contact:
Steve Newman
949-933-4620
[email protected]
SOURCE RockMerch
Share this article