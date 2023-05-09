Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd Top 2023's List of the 50 Most Loved Bands

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store® (https://www.rockmerch.com) has published its 2023 list of the 50 Most Loved Bands, based on aggregate vinyl record, apparel and merch sales on its website in 2022.

RockMerch Home Page: www.RockMerch.com

"We call it the 'Most Loved' list because when fans wear a band t-shirt as their go-to wardrobe, or play a vinyl record instead of streaming, that shows immense love and devotion to their favorite bands," said Steve Newman, RockMerch Social Media/PR Department. "This year's list has a lot of diversity that spans multiple genres from AC/DC to Bob Marley and Fleetwood Mac to Blondie."

Here's the RockMerch List of the 50 Most Loved Bands of 2023:

1. Rolling Stones 2. Grateful Dead 3. Pink Floyd 4. Beatles 5. Led Zeppelin 6. AC/DC 7. Def Leppard 8. Nirvana 9. Metallica 10. Mötley Crüe 11. Guns N' Roses 12. Van Halen 13. Foo Fighters 14. Queen 15. Jimi Hendrix 16. Iron Maiden 17. Ramones 18. Aerosmith 19. Black Sabbath 20. KISS 21. Bob Marley 22. David Bowie 23. The Who 24. Rage Against The Machine 25. The Doors 26. Tool 27. Slipknot 28. Red Hot Chili Peppers 29. ZZ Top 30. Stone Temple Pilots 31. Smashing Pumpkins 32. Beastie Boys 33. Green Day 34. Blondie 35. Lynyrd Skynyrd 36. Alice In Chains 37. The Clash 38. Misfits 39. Motorhead 40. Johnny Cash 41. Slayer 42. Pantera 43. Creedence Clearwater Revival 44. Prince 45. Fleetwood Mac 46. Ozzy Osbourne 47. Avenged Sevenfold 48. The Police 49. Scorpions 50. Poison

About RockMerch

RockMerch is The Neighborhood Record Store that has an online selection of more than 50,000 vinyl records, t-shirts, and other merch. All items sold are officially licensed. In 2022, RockMerch celebrated its twenty-first anniversary of serving the needs of music lovers worldwide. Potential strategic partners with complementary interests are encouraged to contact RockMerch.

ROCKMERCH, THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE, and ROCKMERCH THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE are our registered trademarks. RockMerch is based exclusively online at the domain RockMerch.com.

Contact:

Steve Newman

949-933-4620

[email protected]

SOURCE RockMerch