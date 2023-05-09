Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd Top 2023's List of the 50 Most Loved Bands

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store® (https://www.rockmerch.com) has published its 2023 list of the 50 Most Loved Bands, based on aggregate vinyl record, apparel and merch sales on its website in 2022.

"We call it the 'Most Loved' list because when fans wear a band t-shirt as their go-to wardrobe, or play a vinyl record instead of streaming, that shows immense love and devotion to their favorite bands," said Steve Newman, RockMerch Social Media/PR Department. "This year's list has a lot of diversity that spans multiple genres from AC/DC to Bob Marley and Fleetwood Mac to Blondie."

Here's the RockMerch List of the 50 Most Loved Bands of 2023:

1.

Rolling Stones

2.

Grateful Dead

3.

Pink Floyd

4.

Beatles

5.

Led Zeppelin

6.

AC/DC

7.

Def Leppard

8.

Nirvana

9.

Metallica

10.

Mötley Crüe

11.

Guns N' Roses

12.

Van Halen

13.

Foo Fighters

14.

Queen

15.

Jimi Hendrix

16.

Iron Maiden

17.

Ramones

18.

Aerosmith

19.

Black Sabbath

20.

KISS

21.

Bob Marley

22.

David Bowie

23.

The Who

24.

Rage Against The Machine

25.

The Doors

26.

Tool

27.

Slipknot

28.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

29.

ZZ Top

30.

Stone Temple Pilots

31.

Smashing Pumpkins

32.

Beastie Boys

33.

Green Day

34.

Blondie

35.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

36.

Alice In Chains

37.

The Clash

38.

Misfits

39.

Motorhead

40.

Johnny Cash

41.

Slayer

42.

Pantera

43.

Creedence Clearwater Revival

44.

Prince

45.

Fleetwood Mac

46.

Ozzy Osbourne

47.

Avenged Sevenfold

48.

The Police

49.

Scorpions

50.

Poison

About RockMerch
RockMerch is The Neighborhood Record Store that has an online selection of more than 50,000 vinyl records, t-shirts, and other merch. All items sold are officially licensed. In 2022, RockMerch celebrated its twenty-first anniversary of serving the needs of music lovers worldwide. Potential strategic partners with complementary interests are encouraged to contact RockMerch.

ROCKMERCH, THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE, and ROCKMERCH THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE are our registered trademarks. RockMerch is based exclusively online at the domain RockMerch.com.

