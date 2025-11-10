Rolling Suds Celebrates Three Decades of Power, Passion, and Family

The Wendling Family Honors the Legacy that Built Rolling Suds into an American Small-Business Success Story

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-five years ago, Brian Wendling Sr., then a 23-year-old car wash manager, walked away from his job and took the leap into his own entrepreneurial journey. With nothing more than a power washer in hand, he spent days earning $300 dollars for a single job, and the rest was history.

The Wendling Family Honors the Legacy that Built Rolling Suds into an American Small-Business Success Story Post this Photo of the Wendlings family in 2025. Celebrating 35 years of business.

That dream became Rolling Suds, a family business that grew from a single location covering Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania into a national power-washing franchise recognized for its innovation, quality, and family-driven leadership. Today, Rolling Suds operates more than 100 trucks nationwide, but at its core, it remains a story of perseverance, ingenuity, and the enduring American dream.

"I grew up living the American dream. Just a couple of months after my parents started the business, I was born," said Brian Wendling Jr, the National Account Manager for Rolling Suds. "They worked their butts off to get the business up and running during the 90s and 2000s. It was inspiring to grow up seeing our lifestyle change because of the hard work my family put into it."

From Humble Beginnings:

Before Rolling Suds became a household name, Wendling Sr. worked a string of blue-collar jobs such as managing car washes, painting parking lines and washing trucks.

His wife, Marybeth, worked alongside the young entrepreneur, running to the office from home as she raised their kids.

"I did everything on one street in our town; killed bugs, washed dishes, painted lines, and power-washed houses," said Wendling Sr. "It wasn't glamorous, but it was honest work. That's what built this company."

Prioritizing Innovation in Power Washing Space:

As Rolling Suds expanded through the 2000s, Wendling Sr. invested in bigger trucks and better equipment to keep improving the craft.

He streamlined operations by creating power washing equipment that can clean whole apartment units in record time.

The Next Generation:

In 2016, Brian Wendling Jr. decided to join the business, ushering in a new era of growth.

In 2022, the Wendling family launched Rolling Suds as a franchise opportunity, naming industry veteran Aaron Harper as CEO to lead the brand's nationwide expansion.

In 2024, Luke Wendling joined the family business and created Rolling Suds Products, the family's in-house truck and equipment manufacturing arm, which equips all franchisees with the power washing tools they need to succeed.

This 35th anniversary celebration is a full-circle moment, as more than 100 aspiring entrepreneurs are gaining the keys to their own power washing businesses.

"It's surreal," says Wendling Jr. "I grew up watching my parents build something from nothing. Now - we get to help other families do the same through franchising."

As the company's footprint continues to expand, the Wendlings see this milestone not as a finish line, but the next chapter in a family story.

"This milestone isn't just a celebration of where we've been, it's a reflection of what's possible when hard work meets innovation," said Tom Gissler, CEO of Rolling Suds. "The Wendlings built a company rooted in grit and family values, and we're proud to carry that legacy forward as we help new franchise owners create their own success stories."

Rolling Suds is a trusted name in the industry, backed by over 35 years of proven experience and expertise. Thanks to its advanced processes, commitment to quality, and ability to reach five stories without the assistance of a lift or ladder, Rolling Suds can complete jobs two to three times faster than the competition. The brand uses a proprietary cleaning system that incorporates premium materials and a precise soap dilution method to deliver exceptional results. Whether servicing large commercial properties or single-family homes, Rolling Suds has the specialized equipment and knowledge to provide top-tier care every time.

ABOUT ROLLING SUDS:

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. The company, founded more than 35 years ago, has helped more than 200,000 residential and commercial customers while building a great reputation by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. Anchored by years of unmatched results, Rolling Suds aims to make power washing one less thing to worry about for customers across the U.S. by expanding into new markets. For more information on Rolling Suds services, visit https://www.rollingsudspowerwashing.com.

