Rolling Suds Makes Power Play with Launch of High-Demand Service Franchise Opportunity

30-Year-Old Proven Leader in Residential + Commercial Power Washing Fills Niche in $1.8B Home Service Industry

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Suds, a leader in residential and commercial power washing for 30-plus years, announced it is bringing its proven "Professional Wash Method" to the masses with the introduction of franchise opportunities in markets around the country.

With a successful corporate location based in Pennsylvania that's positioned as one of the few multi-million-dollar power washing businesses in the U.S., the Rolling Suds franchise opportunity fills a need and has vast whitespace available nationwide.

Rolling Suds was founded in the greater Philadelphia area in 1990 by Brian Wendling Sr. and eventually became a father-duo business with the addition of Brian Wendling Jr. as co-owner. Spearheading the franchising growth strategy is Rolling Suds CEO Aaron Harper, an experienced industry veteran who is also the CEO and Founder of Franchise Overdrive. Having helped hundreds of entrepreneurs find their path to business ownership, Harper's role as franchisor of Rolling Suds was a natural progression.

"A year ago, I set out to take everything I have learned in franchising and working with entrepreneurs, and channel it all into becoming a franchisor myself," shared Harper. "What attracted me most to Rolling Suds is their focus on doing one thing, and doing it better than anyone else – power washing. Currently, the power washing industry is fragmented with companies that lack the necessary experience to do the job right. With more than 30 years under their belt, the Wendling's have dialed in systems and processes that allow them to provide services better than anyone else."

The launch of the Rolling Suds franchise comes at an opportune time, as the global home services industry is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, a 21+% increase from 2022. With top-of-the-line equipment and highly trained professionals, Rolling Suds is a sustainable business with the ability to invest back into itself.

"This is an exciting time for Rolling Suds," said Brian Wendling Jr. "We've put our heart and soul into building this company's foundation and stellar reputation over the years as the nation's most professional power washers. Now we're looking ahead to the next phase of growth through giving franchisees an opportunity to apply all of our proven processes and systems in a Rolling Suds power washing business of their own."

The Rolling Suds brand and franchise is built on three core elements – relationships, reputation and reliability – and each are applicable to both consumers and franchisees. Having unparalleled experience in such an unregulated industry, Rolling Suds franchisees will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors through a recession-resistant business model.

One key differentiator of Rolling Suds is the quality and process of the service itself. Rolling Suds has even coined its own term, the "Professional Wash Method," which credits its high-quality materials and expert staff of washers.

"There are franchises that offer power washing as one of its services, but it's not comparable to Rolling Suds," added Harper. "Consumers like to hire businesses that do one thing really well versus a variety of things that are done subpar. I am confident that we will build a robust team of franchisees who are just as passionate about the business and its potential."

Rolling Suds is looking to bring on single and multi-unit franchisees. For more information on its franchise opportunity, visit https://rollingsudsfranchise.com/get-started/ or call 215-392-2368.

ABOUT ROLLING SUDS:

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. The company, founded more than 30 years ago, has helped more than 100,000 residential and commercial customers throughout the northeast while building a great reputation by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. Anchored by years of unmatched results, Rolling Suds aims to make power washing one less thing to worry about for customers across the U.S. by expanding into new markets.

