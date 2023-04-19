Rolling Suds Strengthens Leadership Teams, Appoints Kevin Houben as Vice President of Operations

19-Year Industry Veteran Joins Leading Residential + Commercial Power Washing Franchise

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Suds, a leader in residential and commercial power washing for 30-plus years, strengthens its leadership team by appointing Kevin Houben as Vice President of Operations. With nearly two decades of franchising experience, Houben looks to build a roster of happy and profitable franchise owners.

Having recently announced its franchise opportunity, Houben joins the team at a prime time with Rolling Suds ready for rapid growth. With years of experience, he brings a unique perspective having been a franchisee himself and also working on the franchisor side with operations. Houben's initial entrance into franchising started in college being a franchisee with a home services brand. His early career was spent in management consulting, he then co-founded and scaled a moving and junk business, and most recently served in an operational role at two different franchise brands – one emerging and one more established.

"Joining the Rolling Suds team is a great opportunity as I get to create and evolve our processes from scratch as we build out this brand," said Houben. "There is no national player leading the charge in this industry – Rolling Suds has the opportunity to be that, and I'm excited be a part of it."

Rolling Suds fills a void in the $537.9B home service industry and has vast whitespace available nationwide. One key differentiator of Rolling Suds is the quality and process of the service itself. Rolling Suds has proprietary cleaning process which utilizes high-quality materials and an expert staff of washers. With top-of-the-line equipment and highly trained professionals, Rolling Suds is a sustainable business with the ability to invest back into itself.

"As we take steps forward in advancing the Rolling Suds franchise opportunity, we have a clear vision for the future and Kevin will play a key role in helping us get there," shared Aaron Harper, CEO of Rolling Suds. "Kevin brings a strong passion for and understanding of franchising to the team, and I look forward to the impact he will make."

Rolling Suds was founded in the greater Philadelphia area in 1990 by Brian Wendling Sr. and eventually became a father-duo business with the addition of Brian Wendling Jr. as co-owner. An experienced home service franchise industry veteran, Harper acquired the franchising rights to Rolling Suds and became the CEO in January 2023.

The Rolling Suds brand and franchise is built on three core elements – relationships, reputation and reliability – and each are applicable to both consumers and franchisees. Having unparalleled experience in such an unregulated industry, Rolling Suds franchisees will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors through a recession-resistant business model.

Rolling Suds is looking to bring on single and multi-unit franchisees. For more information on its franchise opportunity, visit https://rollingsudsfranchise.com/get-started/ or call 949-877-2948.

ABOUT ROLLING SUDS:

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. The company, founded more than 30 years ago, has helped more than 100,000 residential and commercial customers throughout the northeast while building a great reputation by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. Anchored by years of unmatched results, Rolling Suds aims to make power washing one less thing to worry about for customers across the U.S. by expanding into new markets.

SOURCE Rolling Suds Franchising