Rolling Suds Taps Industry Expert J.T. Thiessen as Chief Development Officer, Sparks Partnership for Top-Secret Project

Leading Residential + Commercial Power Washing Franchise Appoints Franchise Veteran Ahead of Top-Secret Project

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Suds, a leader in residential and commercial power washing for 30-plus years, announces the appointment of Jonathan (J.T.) Thiessen to Chief Development Officer. While this news marks the brand's first Chief Development Officer, it also represents a significant milestone in what promises to be a groundbreaking partnership between Thiessen and Rolling Suds' CEO and Owner, Aaron Harper.

Harper and Thiessen have been working towards this partnership for years, both wanting to come together and positively impact the franchising landscape. While specific details regarding the partnership between the two industry leaders remain confidential, the eagerly anticipated project is already in progress, and the new business partners are slated to unveil further details during Q4 of this year.

J.T. Thiessen has been a significant figure in the franchise industry for over 20 years in several capacities, from Director of Franchise Development to Vice President of Franchise Licensing to his most recent position as Chief Development Officer at Home Franchise Concepts. After garnering a variety of opportunities due to his impressive reputation and extensive experience in the industry, Thiessen decided to join forces with Harper to spearhead a new top-secret project that the two have been conceptualizing for quite some time, dedicated to promoting Responsible Franchising. While the two work to execute this exciting project, Thiessen will serve as Chief Development Officer at Rolling Suds.

"I'm thrilled to finally be joining forces with Aaron to lead a transformative journey for the franchise industry," said Thiessen. "Together, we are not just embracing change; we're shaping it. Our new project embodies our shared vision of empowerment, resilience, and forward-thinking entrepreneurship. With a steadfast commitment to our ideals and a passion for innovation, we look forward to executing a project that goes beyond Rolling Suds and leaves a lasting impact on the franchising landscape and its future."

An advocate for Responsible Franchising, Harper has led Rolling Suds to rapid, yet sustainable growth in recent years. His guidelines for Responsible Franchising, which will be the core of his and Thiessen's new project, are to set clear expectations, ensure capital adequacy, choose the right franchisees and prioritize a sustainable growth strategy.

"At Rolling Suds, we've always been committed to excellence – in our services, our relationships, and our franchise opportunities," said Harper. "This partnership with J.T. has been a long time coming, and we're poised to take that commitment to the next level through our newest project. Together, we will continue to lead the industry with innovation, integrity, and unwavering dedication."

Rolling Suds is a proven business backed by more than 30-years of industry experience and knowledge. One of its key differentiators is the quality and process of the service itself, and ability to complete jobs two to three times more quickly. Rolling Suds has a proprietary cleaning process which utilizes high-quality materials and a specific dilution of soaps within their wash method. With state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained professionals, Rolling Suds is a sustainable business with the ability to invest back into itself.

The Rolling Suds brand and franchise is built on three core elements – relationships, reputation and reliability – and each are applicable to both consumers and franchisees. Having unparalleled experience in such an unregulated industry, Rolling Suds franchisees will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors through a recession-resistant business model. The business support that franchisees receive is immense, including a nine-week interactive power launch training program, one week in person training, six months of lead generation, digital and marketing needs handled, technician training, among many other essential business aspects are provided. It's truly a complete business in a box.

ABOUT ROLLING SUDS:

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. The company, founded more than 30 years ago, has helped more than 200,000 residential and commercial customers while building a great reputation by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. Anchored by years of unmatched results, Rolling Suds aims to make power washing one less thing to worry about for customers across the U.S. by expanding into new markets.

