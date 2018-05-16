Rolling Thunder® Inc.'s 31st Memorial Demonstration Still Asking Accountability for Prisoners of War/Missing in Action

Weekend Highlights include:

Friday, May 25

National Washington Cathedral "Blessing of the Bikes" – Massachusetts & Wisconsin Avenues, Washington, D.C. - 5 p.m.

Candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Wall led by the Flame of Freedom which will lead the Gold Star mothers to honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to their country, and those who are still missing or held prisoner - 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

Harley-Davidson of Washington - 9407 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, MD - free barbeque 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. Navy Memorial wreath presentation - 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest Washington, DC (On the Plaza) - 11 a.m.

Rolling Thunder Hospitality Room - Hyatt Regency, Crystal City – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

Rolling Thunder ® , Inc. Demonstration - leaves Pentagon North Parking Lot at noon

Program of speakers and Musical Tribute to Veterans at the stage in front of the Reflecting Pool facing the Lincoln Memorial from 1:30 - 5 p.m.

The Rolling Thunder®, Inc. Flame of Freedom will also be transported via motorcycle escorted by Chapter 5 from Naples, FL with ceremonies in Kingsland, GA and Richmond, VA arriving in Washington, D.C. May 24, 2018. The Flame will be used at the Candlelight Vigil to lead Gold Star mothers as they walk along the Vietnam Wall during the May 25th candlelight remembrance. For more information: rtflameoffreedom.com

Rolling Thunder®, Inc. continues to seek answers on the POW/MIA issue, encourage members of Congress to get several pieces of legislation passed into law (visit the "Government Affairs" page of our website); our military was promised healthcare when they retired and are now being told they have to pay for it. Prescription drug costs continue to rise with many Veteran's now going without the medication they need. There are still over 457,695 VA claims pending with 183,190 claims over 125 days. The backlog of VA claims is a major contributing factor to the increased homelessness and nearly 22 suicides a day of our Veterans.

Rolling Thunder Charities®, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization with 96% of all funds going to Veterans and our Troops in need of help. We will pay their rent, mortgage, utilities, food and clothing.

Veterans from the Gulf War, Iraq War and Afghanistan War suffer and are dying from toxins from burn pit exposure. Nothing is being done to compensate them for their illnesses.

From the 1950s through the 1980s, people living or working at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, were potentially exposed to drinking water contaminated with industrial solvents, benzene, and other chemicals. To date, not enough has been done to help or compensate these Veterans suffering from various illnesses due to the contaminated water.

Information for Media

Program details will be available in the Rolling Thunder®, Inc. press room at rollingthunder1.com and are updated as needed. Members of Rolling Thunder®, Inc.'s National Media Committee will be available at event locations throughout the weekend to assist working press with interviews, photographs, and any other needs. For more information or to schedule interviews in advance, please contact Nancy Regg, National Media Committee Chairperson, at 908*310*3268 (cell) or nregg2@comcast.net.

Rolling Thunder®, Inc., a 501(c)(4) non-profit Veterans organization incorporated in 1995, by National Director Sgt. Artie Muller, to seek accountability for all POW/MIA's from past wars and to promote the needs of Veterans. National membership is comprised of Veterans from all wars and peacetime with 40-45% of members being non-veterans. There are currently over 95 chartered Rolling Thunder®, Inc. chapters throughout the United States. Although many members ride motorcycles, a person does not have to own or ride a motorcycle to be a member.

