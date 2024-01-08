Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Club of South Florida Joins the Ride for Israel in Orlando

SANFORD, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Tactical, an immersive training center for law enforcement and civilians, is proud to host a motorcycle rally on January 14th, 2024, dedicated to raising funds for communities in Israel affected by acts of terrorism.

The ride is captained and organized by Attorney and Former Orlando Police Officer, Michael Brehne.

Ride For Israel

"When Michael approached us as the host site for the Ride for Israel, it was immediately something I knew we needed to support. We look forward to having such a great group of passionate people on site, and hope to make a significant impact in communities in Israel that need our help the most," shares Decision Tactical CEO Remo Eyal.

"As someone who has served the people of Orlando for over 25 years, I have been incredibly passionate about the Jewish community and inspired by their continued support for communities across the globe. After seeing the horrific attacks on October 7th, I felt compelled to organize this event and provide support to those communities in Israel that need to be rebuilt," Brehne says.

The event aims to bring together bikers, local leaders, families, supporters of Israel, and community members who share a commitment to promoting peace and supporting those who have been impacted by acts of violence.

The rally will feature a ride leaving from Sanford, and return to Decision Tactical. Family activities such as music, a bounce house, face painting, and a batting cage will be on site for all to enjoy.

Details of the Ride for Israel:

Date: January 14th, 2024

Location: Decision Tactical, 430 Towne Center Circle, Sanford, Florida

Time: Registration starts at 8am , the ride is from 10am to noon

The rally is also open to cars and trucks. All proceeds from the event will be donated to rebuild and support affected communities, providing essential services and resources to those in need.

For more information about the event, please visit RideForIsrael.com or contact [email protected]

Contact: Jenna Winzenburg, Director of Marketing, Decision Tactical

Cell: 863.370.0066

Email: [email protected]

RideForIsrael.com

SOURCE Decision Tactical