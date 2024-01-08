Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Club of South Florida Joins the Ride for Israel in Orlando

News provided by

Decision Tactical

08 Jan, 2024, 11:50 ET

SANFORD, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Tactical, an immersive training center for law enforcement and civilians, is proud to host a motorcycle rally on January 14th, 2024, dedicated to raising funds for communities in Israel affected by acts of terrorism.

The ride is captained and organized by Attorney and Former Orlando Police Officer, Michael Brehne. 

Continue Reading
Ride For Israel
Ride For Israel

"When Michael approached us as the host site for the Ride for Israel, it was immediately something I knew we needed to support. We look forward to having such a great group of passionate people on site, and hope to make a significant impact in communities in Israel that need our help the most," shares Decision Tactical CEO Remo Eyal.

"As someone who has served the people of Orlando for over 25 years, I have been incredibly passionate about the Jewish community and inspired by their continued support for communities across the globe. After seeing the horrific attacks on October 7th, I felt compelled to organize this event and provide support to those communities in Israel that need to be rebuilt," Brehne says.

The event aims to bring together bikers, local leaders, families, supporters of Israel, and community members who share a commitment to promoting peace and supporting those who have been impacted by acts of violence.

The rally will feature a ride leaving from Sanford, and return to Decision Tactical. Family activities such as music, a bounce house, face painting, and a batting cage will be on site for all to enjoy.

Details of the Ride for Israel:

  • Date: January 14th, 2024
  • Location: Decision Tactical, 430 Towne Center Circle, Sanford, Florida
  • Time: Registration starts at 8am, the ride is from 10am to noon

The rally is also open to cars and trucks. All proceeds from the event will be donated to rebuild and support affected communities, providing essential services and resources to those in need.

For more information about the event, please visit RideForIsrael.com or contact [email protected]

Contact: Jenna Winzenburg, Director of Marketing, Decision Tactical
Cell: 863.370.0066
Email: [email protected]
RideForIsrael.com

SOURCE Decision Tactical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.