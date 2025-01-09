Rolling Wireless Introduces 5G Release 17 Automotive Module with NB-NTN Support

RN941Y Module to Support Advanced Automotive OEM Programs and Enable Satellite-Based Connectivity for Vehicles Starting Production in 2027

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Wireless, the world's leading supplier of connectivity solutions for the automotive industry, today announced the launch of its first automotive-grade 5G Release 17 and NB-NTN Network Access Device (NAD).

The RN941Y module will bring seamless connectivity to the next generation of vehicles, even in areas where terrestrial networks are unavailable.

Advanced Capabilities for Seamless Connectivity

With Release 17, the global 5G standard now includes specifications for non-terrestrial networks. The full integration of NTN in the 3GPP ecosystem enables devices—including vehicles—to connect directly to satellites, paving the way for reliable communication in areas without terrestrial coverage.

The RN941Y module offers NB-NTN satellite communication as an option. It supports multiple NB-NTN bands, enabling services such as roadside or medical assistance, fleet tracking (vehicle location), and messaging in remote and underserved areas.

By incorporating support for NB-NTN into its NAD portfolio, Rolling Wireless is addressing one of the key challenges of automotive connectivity: enabling the availability of critical communication services anywhere and anytime.

The RN941Y will also integrate memory with higher density and better performances for boot and reliability, in accordance with the latest automotive requirements.

Easy Evolution Path

The RN941Y module is designed to offer automotive OEMs a seamless upgrade path to the latest technology. It features a compatible form factor and footprint as Rolling Wireless' existing range of 5G NADs.

The module supports 4x4 downlink MIMO and 2x2 uplink MIMO with up to 200MHz of downlink spectrum. It also provides flexibility with support for 5G sub-6 bands in both NSA and SA modes, plus seamless fallback to LTE, WCDMA, and 2G across worldwide cellular networks.

Equipped with a powerful quad-core ARM Cortex A55 processor, the RN941Y module allows automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to develop Linux-based connectivity units for a wide range of present and future applications.

Like all Rolling Wireless NADs, it is delivered with an ultra-flexible NAD Software Platform (NSP) designed to optimize and speed up the connected vehicle application development process.

The RN941Y 5G Release 17 and NB-NTN NAD will be available for integration in vehicle models with start of production in 2027. Engineering samples for global markets will be available in the first half of 2025.

Meet Rolling Wireless at CES in Las Vegas

Rolling Wireless is showcasing its latest connectivity solutions at CES in Las Vegas from January 7th to 11th. To schedule a meeting: rollingwireless.com/en/contact.

About Rolling Wireless

Rolling Wireless is the world's leading supplier of Network Access Devices (NADs) to the automotive industry, with over 60 million automotive-grade cellular modules shipped to date.

Building on more than two decades of innovation and operational excellence, Rolling Wireless helps automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers create applications that enhance safety, delight drivers, and generate additional revenue. The company's unique open-source software platform enables customers to build Linux-based connectivity units on a single module.

Rolling Wireless was established as an independent company in 2020, with the divestiture of Sierra Wireless' automotive business unit. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company employs more than 300 automotive experts worldwide.

www.rollingwireless.com

