Rollins College Appoints Vice President For External Relations And General Counsel

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins College has announced the appointment of Antionette Marbray to serve as Vice President for External Relations and General Counsel. Marbray will begin her tenure on July 20, 2026.

Antionette J. Marbray, Esq. appointed Vice President for External Relations and General Counsel at Rollins College in Winter Park, FL.

Marbray currently serves as Vice President for Legal Affairs and Government Relations at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, MD. At Stevenson, she built the university's first in-house legal operation, strengthening governance, compliance, and risk. Marbray also serves as Stevenson's chief government relations executive, representing the university on Capitol Hill and at state and federal advocacy days.

A graduate of the University of South Florida, she earned her J.D. from Duke University and a master's degree in educational psychology from the University of Florida. She is a member of the Florida Bar.

Before Stevenson, Marbray served in a senior leadership role at San Diego State University (2015–2020), overseeing a broad portfolio that included International Student Services, Career Services, Educational Opportunity Programs, Student Conduct, Student Health Services, Counseling and Psychological Services, and the Student Ability Success Center, among others. In this role, she was also deeply involved in emergency operations and response, fundraising, and strategic planning. Across her career, she has held senior roles spanning legal affairs, student affairs, and the faculty, including twice serving as a vice president and chief legal affairs officer.

"A Florida native with two Rollins alumni family members, Antionette Marbray brings a deep appreciation for the College's legacy, a clear understanding of what makes Rollins distinctive, and an enthusiasm for what we are working to build together," said President Brooke Barnett.

Marbray is active in several industry organizations including the National Association of College and University Attorneys (NACUA), National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU) and HERS (Higher Education Resource Services), where she currently serves on the board.

"I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to advance the mission and goals of this great institution, immersing myself in the rich culture and history of Rollins and Winter Park, and making meaningful contributions both on and off campus," said Marbray.

About Rollins College:

Founded in 1885, Rollins College is Florida's oldest college. Located in Winter Park, near Orlando, Rollins is consistently ranked among the top regional universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report.

Contact:

Jo Marie Hebeler

[email protected]

(407) 646-1548

SOURCE Rollins College