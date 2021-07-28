Rollins, Inc. Announces New Executive Leadership Appointment

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced today that Julie Bimmerman was appointed as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective July 27, 2021.

The Company announced today that Julie Bimmerman, 54, was appointed as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective July 27, 2021. Ms. Bimmerman is a seasoned executive who joined the Rollins family of brands in 2004. Most recently, Ms. Bimmerman served as Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations for the Company. Ms. Bimmerman's previous positions include Managing Director of Finance, Managing Director of Rollins Independent Brands and Vice President of Finance/Corporate Controller - HomeTeam Pest Defense. Ms. Bimmerman received a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Ms. Bimmerman's appointment follows the transfer of the Company's current Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul E. Northen, to an operational role as Senior Vice President focused on sustainability.

For more information, including an update on our pending SEC investigation, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC by the Company on July 28, 2021.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, Crane Pest Control and MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com , www.pestdefense.com , www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca , www.westernpest.com , www.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com, www.crittercontrol.com , www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com , www.orkinau.com , www.walthamservices.com , www.opcpest.com , www.permatreat.com , www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk , www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com , www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com . You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may include forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. All such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information on the Company's risk factors, please refer to the "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact

Julie Bimmerman, (404) 888-2103



