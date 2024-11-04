Rollins Inc. Names Clay Scherer, Ph.D., Group Vice President, Technical Services

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that effective today, Clay Scherer, Ph.D. has been named Group Vice President, Technical Services.

"We are pleased to have Clay join our leadership team, overseeing key operational groups within our business including Technical Services, Quality Assurance and Regulatory," said president and CEO, Jerry Gahlhoff. "Clay brings to Rollins three decades of experience, with several years of leadership in key global pest management markets, and a strong background in developing customer-focused solutions and leading diverse teams. His passion for and expertise in urban entomology contributed to the development of the next generation of pest management solutions and the creation of service protocols that remain industry standard today. We look forward to Clay making valuable contributions to our team," said Gahlhoff.

"I feel privileged and am excited to be joining Rollins, a premier organization in the industry to which I've dedicated my career," said Clay Scherer. "I look forward to sharing my experience in innovation and research and development, leading the Technical Services and related teams, and partnering with Rollins' leadership, to maintain its focus on our people and customers," he said.

Clay previously served as Global Research and Development Lead for the Professional Solutions Business within Syngenta AG in Switzerland. In this role Clay oversaw end to end research, product development and technical support for Syngenta Professional Solutions. Prior to that, Clay held various roles of increasing responsibility at Syngenta and DuPont in the U.S. and key pest management markets across the world. Fully funded by the U.S. EPA, Clay earned his Ph.D. in Entomology from the University of Florida.

