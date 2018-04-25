Rollins, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Financial Results

Company posts 48th consecutive quarter of improved revenues and earnings

- Revenue increased 8.9% for the quarter

- Net income up 20.5% for the quarter

- Earnings per diluted share rose 22.2% for the quarter to $0.22 from $0.18

- Rollins improved benefit plans reduced first quarter earnings by $0.01 share

ATLANTA, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The Company recorded first quarter revenues of $408.7 million, an increase of 8.9% over the prior year's first quarter revenue of $375.2 million.  Rollins' net income increased 20.5% to $48.5 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $40.3 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the same period in 2017. 

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "Our team is off to a good start and are executing our key initiatives that will make contributions throughout the year.  We are enthused about our benefit enhancements that should improve employee retention and recruiting."

During the first quarter, the Company used part of its savings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to improve employee benefits. These changes include an enhanced 401(K) match, stock grants, additional paid time off and added employee scholarships.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., HomeTeam Pest Defense, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, Inc., The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech LLC., Orkin Australia, Waltham Services LLC., OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com,  www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.allpest.com.au, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.murraypestcontrol.com.au, www.statewidepestcontrol.com.au, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations of contributions from key initiatives throughout the year and the Company's being enthused about the recent benefits announcements to improve employee retention and recruiting. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; and changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations.  All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements.  A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2017.

ROL-Fin

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

At March 31, (unaudited)

2018

2017

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$                  84,319

$                  162,478

Trade accounts receivables, net

96,459

85,178

Financed receivables, net 

16,979

15,177

Materials and supplies

15,885

14,736

Other current assets

27,062

28,186

Total Current Assets

240,704

305,755

Equipment and property, net

136,272

132,101

Goodwill 

364,606

257,612

Customer contracts

176,447

115,262

Other intangible assets, net

61,636

43,784

Deferred income taxes, net

10,428

36,414

Financed receivables, long-term, net

22,305

16,344

Prepaid pension

18,237

-

Other assets

20,061

17,593

    Total Assets

$            1,050,696

$                  924,865

LIABILITIES


Accounts payable

$                  30,624

$                    31,946

Accrued insurance, current

28,462

26,938

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

64,610

60,338

Unearned revenue

117,934

104,325

Other current liabilities

57,443

43,968

Total Current Liabilities

299,073

267,515

Accrued insurance, less current portion

34,787

32,327

Accrued pension

19

2,506

Long-term accrued liabilities

54,054

38,966

Total Liabilities

387,933

341,314

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Common stock

218,186

218,009

Retained earnings and other equity

444,577

365,542

Total stockholders' equity

662,763

583,551

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$            1,050,696

$                  924,865




ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

REVENUES



Customer services

$  408,742

$   375,247

COSTS AND EXPENSES



Cost of services provided

206,143

189,163

Depreciation and amortization

16,916

13,771

Sales, general and administrative

126,487

115,154

Gain on sale of assets, net 

(56)

(26)

Interest income, net 

58

(73)

349,548

317,989

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

59,194

57,258

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

10,669

16,988

NET INCOME

$    48,525

$     40,270





NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$        0.22

$        0.18





Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

218,163

217,971





 

