Rollins, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Financial Results

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "Our team is off to a good start and are executing our key initiatives that will make contributions throughout the year. We are enthused about our benefit enhancements that should improve employee retention and recruiting."

During the first quarter, the Company used part of its savings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to improve employee benefits. These changes include an enhanced 401(K) match, stock grants, additional paid time off and added employee scholarships.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., HomeTeam Pest Defense, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, Inc., The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech LLC., Orkin Australia, Waltham Services LLC., OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com , www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com , www.allpest.com.au, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.murraypestcontrol.com.au, www.statewidepestcontrol.com.au, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations of contributions from key initiatives throughout the year and the Company's being enthused about the recent benefits announcements to improve employee retention and recruiting. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; and changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2017.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) At March 31, (unaudited) 2018

2017 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,319

$ 162,478 Trade accounts receivables, net 96,459

85,178 Financed receivables, net 16,979

15,177 Materials and supplies 15,885

14,736 Other current assets 27,062

28,186 Total Current Assets 240,704

305,755 Equipment and property, net 136,272

132,101 Goodwill 364,606

257,612 Customer contracts 176,447

115,262 Other intangible assets, net 61,636

43,784 Deferred income taxes, net 10,428

36,414 Financed receivables, long-term, net 22,305

16,344 Prepaid pension 18,237

- Other assets 20,061

17,593 Total Assets $ 1,050,696

$ 924,865 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 30,624

$ 31,946 Accrued insurance, current 28,462

26,938 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 64,610

60,338 Unearned revenue 117,934

104,325 Other current liabilities 57,443

43,968 Total Current Liabilities 299,073

267,515 Accrued insurance, less current portion 34,787

32,327 Accrued pension 19

2,506 Long-term accrued liabilities 54,054

38,966 Total Liabilities 387,933

341,314 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 218,186

218,009 Retained earnings and other equity 444,577

365,542 Total stockholders' equity 662,763

583,551 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,050,696

$ 924,865









ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017

REVENUES







Customer services $ 408,742

$ 375,247

COSTS AND EXPENSES







Cost of services provided 206,143

189,163

Depreciation and amortization 16,916

13,771

Sales, general and administrative 126,487

115,154

Gain on sale of assets, net (56)

(26)

Interest income, net 58

(73)



349,548

317,989

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 59,194

57,258

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 10,669

16,988

NET INCOME $ 48,525

$ 40,270











NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.22

$ 0.18











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 218,163

217,971













