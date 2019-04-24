Rollins, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. Weather conditions dampened first quarter results

Tax rate higher due to impact of certain non-deductible expenses

International results affected by currency headwinds

Enhanced employee benefits had residual cost increases

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Company recorded first quarter revenues of $429.1 million, an increase of 5.0% over the prior year's first quarter revenue of $408.7 million. Rollins reported net income of $44.2 million or $0.14 per diluted share in the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $48.5 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We had a successful quarter even while feeling the effects of arctic weather and torrential rains in the country causing termites and other pests to remain dormant for the first quarter, however the company had improvements in both customer and employee retention. We look forward to warm weather and the spring pest season."

"Our operations were well prepared and ready for a spring that has been delayed in many parts of the United States. Additionally, several items negatively impacted our EPS for the quarter by 1.5 cents. Mainly a higher tax rate, the strengthening U.S. dollar against foreign currency, professional services expenses related to acquisitions and enhanced employee benefit participation, affected the quarter by an average of $1M each," stated Eddie Northen, Senior VP, CFO, and Treasurer of Rollins, Inc.

The Company continues to expect to close the acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. located in Lodi, California during the second quarter of 2019. Closing remains subject to the receipt of regulatory clearance. Over the past month, we have completed the due diligence and met with expanded members of the Clark team and continue to be eager to bring them into our family of brands.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., HomeTeam Pest Defense, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, Inc., The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech LLC., Rollins Australia, Waltham Services LLC., PermaTreat, Rollins UK, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com , www.pestdefense.com , www.orkincanada.ca , www.westernpest.com , www.callnorthwest.com , www.crittercontrol.com , www.indfumco.com , www.trutechinc.com , www.orkinau.com , www.walthamservices.com , www.opcpest.com , www.permatreat.com , www.cranepestcontrol.com , www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk , www.aardwolfpestkare.com , and www.rollins.com . You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's focus on achieving our 2019 plans and objectives and the expectation that the Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. acquisition will close during the second quarter of 2019 subject to the receipt of regulatory clearance, including the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2018.

ROL-Fin

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) At March 31, (unaudited) 2019

2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,607

$ 84,319 Trade accounts receivables, net 104,593

96,459 Financed receivables, net 19,258

16,979 Materials and supplies 16,572

15,885 Other current assets 32,909

27,062 Total Current Assets 289,939

240,704 Equipment and property, net 136,806

136,272 Goodwill 370,492

364,606 Customer contracts 174,777

176,447 Other intangible assets, net 64,646

61,636 Operating lease, ROU assets 182,176

- Financed receivables, long-term, net 26,376

22,305 Deferred income taxes, net 961

10,428 Prepaid pension 5,274

18,237 Other assets 20,625

20,061 Total Assets $ 1,272,072

$ 1,050,696 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 27,496

30,624 Accrued insurance, current 27,940

28,462 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 58,853

64,610 Unearned revenue 123,935

117,934 Operating lease liability, current 60,454

- Other current liabilities 54,034

57,443 Total Current Liabilities 352,712

299,073 Accrued insurance, less current portion 34,148

34,787 Operating lease liability, less current portion 121,775

- Long-term accrued liabilities 44,313

54,073 Total Liabilities 552,948

387,933 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 327,530

327,280 Retained earnings and other equity 391,594

335,483 Total stockholders' equity 719,124

662,763 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,272,072

$ 1,050,696

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 REVENUES





Customer services $ 429,069

$ 408,742 COSTS AND EXPENSES





Cost of services provided 217,258

206,143 Depreciation and amortization 16,683

16,916 Sales, general and administrative 139,530

126,487 Gain on sale of assets, net (181)

(56) Interest (income)/expense, net (274)

58

373,016

349,548 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 56,053

59,194 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 11,827

10,669 NET INCOME $ 44,226

$ 48,525 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.14

$ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 327,506

327,244

CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rollins, Inc.

(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss

First Quarter 2019 results on

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at:

10:00 a.m. Eastern

9:00 a.m. Central

8:00 a.m. Mountain

7:00 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE:

Please dial 855-719-5012 domestic;

334-323-0505 international

at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through May 1, 2019

Please dial 888-203-1112/719-457-0820, Passcode 2305197

THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.viavid.com

Questions?

Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746

Or email to salphonso@mww.com

For Further Information Contact

Eddie Northen (404) 888-2242

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rollins.com

