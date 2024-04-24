ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Double-Digit Revenue Growth Drives Solid Increase in Earnings and Cash Flow

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Key Highlights

First quarter revenues were $748 million , an increase of 13.7% over the first quarter 2023 with organic revenues* increasing 7.5%.





, an increase of 13.7% over the first quarter 2023 with organic revenues* increasing 7.5%. Quarterly operating income was $132 million , an increase of 18.0% over the first quarter of 2023. Quarterly operating margin was 17.7% of revenue, an increase of 60 basis points over the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income* was $138 million , an increase of 22.7% over the prior year. Adjusted operating income margin* was 18.4%, an increase of 130 basis points over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* was $161 million , an increase 19.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 21.5% of revenue, an increase of 100 basis points over the first quarter of 2023.





, an increase of 18.0% over the first quarter of 2023. Quarterly operating margin was 17.7% of revenue, an increase of 60 basis points over the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income* was , an increase of 22.7% over the prior year. Adjusted operating income margin* was 18.4%, an increase of 130 basis points over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* was , an increase 19.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 21.5% of revenue, an increase of 100 basis points over the first quarter of 2023. Quarterly net income was $94 million , an increase of 7.0% over the prior year net income. Adjusted net income* was $98 million , an increase of 16.1% over the prior year.





, an increase of 7.0% over the prior year net income. Adjusted net income* was , an increase of 16.1% over the prior year. Quarterly EPS was $0.19 per diluted share, a 5.6% increase over the prior year EPS of $0.18 . Adjusted EPS* was $0.20 per diluted share, an increase of 17.6% over the prior year.





per diluted share, a 5.6% increase over the prior year EPS of . Adjusted EPS* was per diluted share, an increase of 17.6% over the prior year. Operating cash flow was $127 million for the quarter, an increase of 26.5% over the prior year. The Company invested $47 million in acquisitions, $7 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $73 million .

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the schedules below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Management Commentary

"The team delivered a strong first quarter with double-digit revenue across all major service lines and an improving margin and cash flow profile," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "While there was some unfavorable and erratic weather in January compared to last year, we delivered a healthy 7.5 percent organic growth rate for the quarter. We saw significant improvement moving through the quarter, as organic revenue growth accelerated to over 10 percent for February and March, with solid performance across our residential, commercial, and termite and ancillary businesses. Demand for our services remains strong and our pipeline for acquisitions is robust. We are well positioned for continued growth in 2024, both organically, as well as through acquisitions, and remain focused on continuous improvement initiatives to enhance profitability across our business," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"It was encouraging to see the strong growth in revenue, profitability, and cash flow in the quarter, as the team delivered healthy revenue growth, 130 basis points of improvement in adjusted operating margins, and a 29 percent increase in free cash flow in the quarter," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and CFO. "We achieved a healthy first quarter gross margin level and saw further leverage in SG&A costs while also making incremental investments in resources and programs to drive growth," Mr. Krause concluded.

Three Months Ended Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

$ % GAAP Metrics











Revenues $ 748,349

$ 658,015

$ 90,334 13.7 % Gross profit (1) $ 382,791

$ 331,173

$ 51,618 15.6 % Gross profit margin (1) 51.2 %

50.3 %



90 bps Operating income $ 132,424

$ 112,240

$ 20,184 18.0 % Operating income margin 17.7 %

17.1 %



60 bps Net income $ 94,394

$ 88,234

$ 6,160 7.0 % EPS $ 0.19

$ 0.18

$ 0.01 5.6 % Operating cash flow $ 127,433

$ 100,773

$ 26,660 26.5 %













Non-GAAP Metrics











Adjusted operating income (2) $ 137,689

$ 112,240

$ 25,449 22.7 % Adjusted operating margin (2) 18.4 %

17.1 %



130 bps Adjusted net income (2) $ 98,357

$ 84,727

$ 13,630 16.1 % Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.20

$ 0.17

$ 0.03 17.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 160,783

$ 134,742

$ 26,041 19.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 21.5 %

20.5 %



100 bps Free cash flow (2) $ 120,262

$ 93,137

$ 27,125 29.1 %



(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization (2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 19,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations with respect to our financial and business performance; demand for our services; our pipeline of acquisitions; continuous improvement initiatives enhancing profitability; and a balanced capital allocation program.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,971

$ 103,825 Trade receivables, net 177,254

178,214 Financed receivables, short-term, net 35,717

37,025 Materials and supplies 35,698

33,383 Other current assets 62,713

54,192 Total current assets 424,353

406,639 Equipment and property, net 127,116

126,661 Goodwill 1,095,141

1,070,310 Intangibles, net 549,390

545,734 Operating lease right-of-use assets 341,639

323,390 Financed receivables, long-term, net 79,040

75,909 Other assets 41,940

46,817 Total assets $ 2,658,619

$ 2,595,460 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 40,038

$ 49,200 Accrued insurance – current 51,660

46,807 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 79,372

114,355 Unearned revenues 186,021

172,380 Operating lease liabilities – current 97,394

92,203 Other current liabilities 137,451

101,744 Total current liabilities 591,936

576,689 Accrued insurance, less current portion 51,928

48,060 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 246,614

233,369 Long-term debt 510,909

490,776 Other long-term accrued liabilities 89,736

90,999 Total liabilities 1,491,123

1,439,893 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 484,230

484,080 Retained earnings and other equity 683,266

671,487 Total stockholders' equity 1,167,496

1,155,567 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,658,619

$ 2,595,460

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 REVENUES





Customer services $ 748,349

$ 658,015 COSTS AND EXPENSES





Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 365,558

326,842 Sales, general and administrative 223,057

196,431 Depreciation and amortization 27,310

22,502 Total operating expenses 615,925

545,775 OPERATING INCOME 132,424

112,240 Interest expense, net 7,725

465 Other expense (income), net 61

(4,714) CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 124,638

116,489 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 30,244

28,255 NET INCOME $ 94,394

$ 88,234 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.19

$ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 484,131

492,516 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 484,318

492,701

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 94,394

$ 88,234 Depreciation and amortization 27,310

22,502 Change in working capital and other operating activities 5,729

(9,963) Net cash provided by operating activities 127,433

100,773 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (47,132)

(15,480) Capital expenditures (7,171)

(7,636) Other investing activities, net 1,838

9,526 Net cash used in investing activities (52,465)

(13,590) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net borrowings 20,000

10,000 Payment of dividends (72,589)

(64,053) Other financing activities, net (11,665)

(17,029) Net cash used in financing activities (64,254)

(71,082) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,568)

1,056 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 9,146

$ 17,157

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted incremental EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, net debt, net leverage ratio, and adjusted sales, general and administrative expenses ("Adjusted SG&A") in this earnings release. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less the revenue from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenue from divested businesses. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures those expenses resulting from the amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control ("Fox"). Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measure amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses, gains, or losses. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures those expenses resulting from the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets. Incremental margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Adjusted incremental margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income. Net debt is calculated as total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net leverage ratio is calculated by dividing net debt by trailing twelve-month EBITDA. Adjusted SG&A is calculated by removing the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted incremental EBITDA margin, and adjusted SG&A as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Management also uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management uses free cash flow conversion to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management uses net debt as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage. Net leverage ratio is useful to investors because it is an indicator of our ability to meet our future financial obligations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)



Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance

2024

2023

$

% Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin















Operating income $ 132,424

$ 112,240







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 5,265

—







Adjusted operating income $ 137,689

$ 112,240

25,449

22.7 Revenues $ 748,349

$ 658,015







Operating income margin 17.7 %

17.1 %







Adjusted operating margin 18.4 %

17.1 %























Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (5)















Net income $ 94,394

$ 88,234







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 5,265

—







Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2) 61

(4,714)







Tax impact of adjustments (3) (1,363)

1,207







Adjusted net income $ 98,357

$ 84,727

13,630

16.1 EPS - basic and diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.18







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 0.01

—







Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2) —

(0.01)







Tax impact of adjustments (3) —

—







Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (4) $ 0.20

$ 0.17

0.03

17.6 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 484,131

492,516







Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 484,318

492,701























Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA

Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin (5)















Net income $ 94,394

$ 88,234







Depreciation and amortization 27,310

22,502







Interest expense, net 7,725

465







Provision for income taxes 30,244

28,255







EBITDA $ 159,673

$ 139,456

20,217

14.5 Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,049

—







Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2) 61

(4,714)







Adjusted EBITDA $ 160,783

$ 134,742

26,041

19.3 Revenues $ 748,349

$ 658,015

90,334



EBITDA margin 21.3 %

21.2 %







Incremental EBITDA margin







22.4 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5 %

20.5 %







Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin







28.8 %



















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 127,433

$ 100,773







Capital expenditures (7,171)

(7,636)







Free cash flow $ 120,262

$ 93,137

27,125

29.1 Free cash flow conversion 127.4 %

105.6 %











(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired company is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation. (2) Consists of the gain or loss on the sale of non-operational assets. (3) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods. (4) In some cases, the sum of the individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding. (5) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the non-GAAP metrics adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to exclude gains and losses related to non-operational asset sales. These measures are of operating performance and we believe excluding the gains and losses on non-operational assets allows us to better compare our operating performance consistently over various periods. Revising these metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2023 resulted in a $3.5 million reduction to adjusted net income, a $0.01 reduction to adjusted EPS, and a $4.7 million reduction to adjusted EBITDA.



Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance

2024

2023 (6)

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues















Revenues $ 748,349

$ 658,015

90,334

13.7 Revenues from acquisitions (45,987)

—

(45,987)

7.0 Revenues of divestitures —

(4,753)

4,753

(0.8) Organic revenues $ 702,362

$ 653,262

49,100

7.5















Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues















Residential revenues $ 329,338

$ 282,757

46,581

16.5 Residential revenues from acquisitions (37,709)

—

(37,709)

13.3 Residential revenues of divestitures —

(3,032)

3,032

(1.1) Residential organic revenues $ 291,629

$ 279,725

11,904

4.3















Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues















Commercial revenues $ 258,114

$ 231,707

26,407

11.4 Commercial revenues from acquisitions (4,956)

—

(4,956)

2.1 Commercial revenues of divestitures —

(1,721)

1,721

(0.8) Commercial organic revenues $ 253,158

$ 229,986

23,172

10.1















Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues















Termite and ancillary revenues $ 152,060

$ 136,131

15,929

11.7 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (3,322)

—

(3,322)

2.4 Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 148,738

$ 136,131

12,607

9.3





Three Months Ended March 31,









Variance

2023 (6)

2022

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues















Revenues $ 658,015

$ 590,680

67,335

11.4 Revenues from acquisitions (13,155)

—

(13,155)

2.2 Organic revenues $ 644,860

$ 590,680

54,180

9.2















Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues















Residential revenues $ 282,757

$ 257,469

25,288

9.8 Residential revenues from acquisitions (6,003)

—

(6,003)

2.3 Residential organic revenues $ 276,754

$ 257,469

19,285

7.5















Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues















Commercial revenues $ 231,707

$ 206,975

24,732

11.9 Commercial revenues from acquisitions (4,194)

—

(4,194)

2.0 Commercial organic revenues $ 227,513

$ 206,975

20,538

9.9















Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues















Termite and ancillary revenues $ 136,131

$ 119,369

16,762

14.0 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (2,958)

—

(2,958)

2.5 Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 133,173

$ 119,369

13,804

11.5



(6) Revenues classified by significant product and service offerings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were misstated by an immaterial amount and have been restated from the amounts previously reported to correct the classification of such revenues. There was no impact on our condensed consolidated statements of income, financial position, or cash flows.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A











SG&A $ 223,057

$ 196,431 Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,049

— Adjusted SG&A $ 222,008

$ 196,431







Revenues $ 748,349

$ 658,015 Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenues 29.7 %

29.9 %



Period Ended March 31, 2024

Period Ended December 31, 2023 Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio









Long-term debt (7) $ 513,000

$ 493,000 Less: cash 112,971

103,825 Net debt $ 400,029

$ 389,175 Trailing twelve-month EBITDA $ 725,281

$ 705,064 Net leverage ratio 0.6x

0.6x



(7) As of March 31, 2024, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $513.0 million under the Credit Facility. Borrowings under the Credit Facility are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated balance sheet, net of $2.1 million in unamortized debt issuance costs as of March 31, 2024.



In the first quarter of 2024, we revised non-GAAP metrics adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to exclude gains and losses related to non-operational asset sales. These measures are of operating performance and we believe excluding the gains and losses on non-operational assets allows us to better compare our operating performance consistently over various periods. We have presented the revised metrics for each quarter of 2023 below.





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS















Net income $ 88,234

$ 110,143

$ 127,777

$ 108,803 Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) —

5,261

5,262

5,266 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2) (4,714)

(1,019)

(493)

(410) Restructuring costs —

—

5,196

— Gain on sale of businesses —

—

—

(15,450) Tax impact of adjustments (3) 1,207

(1,086)

(2,551)

2,712 Adjusted net income $ 84,727

$ 113,299

$ 135,191

$ 100,921 EPS - basic and diluted $ 0.18

$ 0.22

$ 0.26

$ 0.22 Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) —

0.01

0.01

0.01 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2) (0.01)

—

—

— Restructuring costs —

—

0.01

— Gain on sale of businesses —

—

—

(0.03) Tax impact of adjustments (3) —

—

(0.01)

0.01 Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (4) $ 0.17

$ 0.23

$ 0.28

$ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 492,516

492,700

490,775

483,922 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 492,701

492,891

490,965

484,112















Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA

Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin















Net income $ 88,234

$ 110,143

$ 127,777

$ 108,803 Depreciation and amortization 22,502

26,439

24,668

26,143 Interest expense, net 465

4,785

5,547

8,258 Provision for income taxes 28,255

40,880

44,293

37,872 EBITDA $ 139,456

$ 182,247

$ 202,285

$ 181,076 Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) —

1,047

1,050

1,050 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2) (4,714)

(1,019)

(493)

(410) Restructuring costs —

—

5,196

— Gain on sale of businesses —

—

—

(15,450) Adjusted EBITDA $ 134,742

$ 182,275

$ 208,038

$ 166,266 Revenues $ 658,015

$ 820,750

$ 840,427

$ 754,086 EBITDA margin 21.2 %

22.2 %

24.1 %

24.0 % Incremental EBITDA margin 32.2 %

21.6 %

29.2 %

37.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.5 %

22.2 %

24.8 %

22.0 % Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin 27.1 %

23.4 %

31.5 %

25.2 %

