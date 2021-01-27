Rollins, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Jan 27, 2021, 07:30 ET
ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- Total revenue increased 6.0% for the quarter and 7.2% for full year
- Residential revenues increased 11.0% for the quarter 13.3% for full year
- Earnings Per Share of $0.13 for the fourth quarter and $0.53 full year 2020
Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company recorded fourth quarter revenues of $536.3 million, an increase of 6.0% over the prior year's fourth quarter revenue of $506.0 million. Rollins' reported net income of $62.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $50.8 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.
All shares and per share data have been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split effective December 10, 2020.
For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Rollins' revenues rose 7.2% to $2.161 billion compared to $2.015 billion for the prior year. The Company reported net income of $260.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share compared to $203.3 million or $0.41 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the full year 2020 was negatively impacted by the one-time non-cash accelerated stock vesting of $6.7 million. Adjusted net income* for the full year 2020 was $267.5 million or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income* of $229.9 million or $0.47 per diluted share for the same period last year.
Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are very proud of our results, and our employees and their commitment to customer service. Although 2020 brought many difficult circumstances related to COVID, we benefitted from our residential pest control demand and our previous technology investments."
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.
*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; the results of the SEC's investigation of the Company; and changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
ROL-Fin
|
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(in thousands)
|
At December 31, (unaudited)
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 98,477
|
$ 94,276
|
Trade accounts receivables, net
|
126,337
|
122,766
|
Financed receivables, net
|
23,716
|
22,267
|
Materials and supplies
|
30,843
|
19,476
|
Other current assets
|
35,404
|
51,002
|
Total Current Assets
|
314,777
|
309,787
|
Equipment and property, net
|
178,860
|
195,533
|
Goodwill
|
650,794
|
572,847
|
Customer contracts, net
|
305,655
|
273,720
|
Trademarks and tradenames, net
|
104,644
|
102,539
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
10,045
|
10,525
|
Operating lease, right-of-use assets
|
212,342
|
200,727
|
Financed receivables, long-term, net
|
38,187
|
30,792
|
Benefit plan assets
|
1,198
|
21,565
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
2,222
|
2,180
|
Other assets
|
27,176
|
24,161
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,845,900
|
$ 1,744,376
|
LIABILITIES
|
Accounts payable
|
64,596
|
35,234
|
Accrued insurance, current
|
31,675
|
30,441
|
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
|
91,011
|
81,943
|
Unearned revenue
|
131,253
|
122,825
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
73,248
|
66,117
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
17,188
|
12,500
|
Other current liabilities
|
64,540
|
60,975
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
473,511
|
410,035
|
Accrued insurance, less current portion
|
36,067
|
34,920
|
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|
140,897
|
135,651
|
Long-term debt
|
185,812
|
279,000
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
10,612
|
9,927
|
Long-term accrued liabilities
|
57,641
|
59,093
|
Total Liabilities
|
904,540
|
928,626
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
491,612
|
491,146
|
Retained earnings and other equity
|
449,748
|
324,604
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
941,360
|
815,750
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 1,845,900
|
$ 1,744,376
|
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in thousands except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
REVENUES
|
Customer services
|
$ 536,292
|
$ 505,985
|
$ 2,161,220
|
$ 2,015,477
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES
|
Cost of services provided
|
266,344
|
254,284
|
1,048,592
|
993,593
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
22,403
|
22,606
|
88,329
|
81,111
|
Sales, general and administrative
|
159,086
|
154,795
|
656,207
|
623,379
|
Accelerated stock vesting expense
|
-
|
-
|
6,691
|
-
|
Pension settlement loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
49,898
|
Loss / (gain) on sale of assets, net
|
970
|
(175)
|
1,599
|
(581)
|
Interest expense, net
|
591
|
2,466
|
5,082
|
6,917
|
449,394
|
433,976
|
1,806,500
|
1,754,317
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
86,898
|
72,009
|
354,720
|
261,160
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
24,279
|
21,244
|
93,896
|
57,813
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 62,619
|
$ 50,765
|
$ 260,824
|
$ 203,347
|
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$ 0.13
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.41
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
491,619
|
491,159
|
491,605
|
491,216
APPENDIX
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the accelerated stock vesting expense and pension settlement losses.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measures.
(unaudited in thousands except EPS)
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Better/
|
%
|
Net Income
|
$ 260,824
|
$ 203,347
|
$ 57,477
|
28.3
|
%
|
Accelerated Stock Vesting Expense
|
6,691
|
-
|
6,691
|
-
|
Pension Settlement Loss
|
-
|
49,898
|
(49,898)
|
-
|
Adjusted Income Taxes on Excluded Expenses
|
-
|
(23,315)
|
23,315
|
-
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$267,515
|
$229,930
|
$37,585
|
16.3
|
%
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share - Basic And Diluted
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.07
|
14.9
|
Weighted average participating shares
|
491,605
|
491,216
|
389
|
0.1
CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT
Rollins, Inc.
(NYSE: ROL)
Management will hold a conference call to discuss
Fourth Quarter 2020 results on
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at:
10:00 a.m. Eastern
9:00 a.m. Central
8:00 a.m. Mountain
7:00 a.m. Pacific
TO PARTICIPATE:
Please dial 877-407-9716 domestic;
201-493-6779 international
with conference ID of 13714448
at least 5 minutes before start time.
REPLAY: available through February 3, 2021
Please dial 844-512-2921 / 412-317-6671, Passcode 13714448
THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT
Questions?
Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746
Or email to [email protected]
For Further Information Contact
Eddie Northen, (404) 888-2242
SOURCE Rollins, Inc.