Rollins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue increased 9.1% for the quarter and 7.2% for the full year

Earnings Per Share of $0.20 for second quarter 2019 and second quarter 2018

Adjusted Earnings Per Share* of $0.21 for the second quarter 2019 and $0.20 for second quarter 2018

Completed the acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton , Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

The Company recorded second quarter revenues of $524.0 million, an increase of 9.1% over the prior year's second quarter revenue of $480.5 million. Rollins' reported net income of $64.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $65.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Rollins' adjusted earnings per share (EPS)* removing several costs and expenses increased $0.01 for the quarter totaling $0.21 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS* impacts net income for the negative impact of foreign currency exchange expenses and acquisition expense related to the Clark acquisition.

Rollins' revenues rose 7.2% for the first six months of 2019 to $953.0 million compared to $889.2 million for the prior year. Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $108.5 million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $114.1 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, " We continue to make investments in our company and are confident that these strategies and action plans will enable us to improve our margins and market share, and grow at a faster pace than our industry."

On April 30, we completed the acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. The company operates in 26 locations and offers both residential and commercial pest control throughout California and northwestern Nevada.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, Inc., The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech LLC., Rollins Australia, Waltham Services LLC., PermaTreat, Rollins UK, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com , www.pestdefense.com , www.clarkpest.com , www.orkincanada.ca , www.westernpest.com , www.callnorthwest.com , www.walthamservices.com , www.opcpest.com , www.permatreat.com , www.cranepestcontrol.com , www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk , www.aardwolfpestkare.com , and www.rollins.com . You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's confidence that its investment strategies and action plans will enable it to continue to improve its margins and market share and grow at a faster pace than its industry. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2018.

ROL-Fin

*"Adjusted" amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) At June 30, (unaudited) 2019

2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,466

$ 87,885 Trade accounts receivables, net 130,696

115,672 Financed receivables, net 21,598

18,359 Materials and supplies 17,579

16,098 Other current assets 51,506

50,458 Total Current Assets 319,845

288,472 Equipment and property, net 201,196

137,654 Goodwill 563,075

359,107 Customer contracts, net 283,309

182,522 Trademarks and tradenames, net 102,986

52,323 Other intangible assets, net 11,228

11,578 Operating lease, ROU assets 191,183

- Financed receivables, long-term, net 30,611

26,235 Prepaid pension 5,274

18,880 Deferred income taxes, net -

7,923 Other assets 21,070

20,488 Total Assets $ 1,729,777

$ 1,105,182 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 37,644

32,073 Accrued insurance, current 30,265

28,732 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 77,377

72,558 Unearned revenue 133,672

124,784 Operating lease liabilities, current 62,195

- Line of credit, current 12,500

- Other current liabilities 60,688

61,084 Total Current Liabilities 414,341

319,231 Accrued insurance, less current portion 34,705

35,117 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 129,373

- Line of credit, net 335,375

- Long-term accrued liabilities 63,719

55,023 Total Liabilities 977,513

409,371 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 327,486

327,326 Retained earnings and other equity 424,778

368,485 Total stockholders' equity 752,264

695,811 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,729,777

$ 1,105,182

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUES













Customer services $ 523,957

$ 480,461

$ 953,026

$ 889,203 COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided 253,333

230,772

470,591

436,915 Depreciation and amortization 20,132

16,366

36,815

33,282 Sales, general and administrative 161,886

143,379

301,416

269,866 Gain on sale of assets, net (252)

(308)

(433)

(364) Interest expense, net 1,899

75

1,625

133

436,998

390,284

810,014

739,832 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 86,959

90,177

143,012

149,371 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 22,664

24,635

34,491

35,304 NET INCOME $ 64,295

$ 65,542

$ 108,521

$ 114,067 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.33

$ 0.35 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 327,506

327,282

327,506

327,263

















APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to fluctuations in currency valuations and the impact of the Clark acquisition on specific line item expenses enumerated in the table below.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018

Better/

Worse

%



2019

2018

Better/

Worse

%

Net Income $ 64,295

$ 65,542

$ (1,247)

(1.9) %

$108,521

$ 114,067

$ (5,546)

(4.9) % Foreign currency exchange 2,358

1,842

516

28.0



4,108

2,965

1,143

38.5

Clark Pest Control acquisition expense 1,888

-

1,888

-



2,560

-

2,560

-

Adjusted Income Taxes on Excluded Expenses (1,107)

(480)

(627)

130.6



(1,738)

(773)

(965)

124.8

Adjusted Net Income $ 67,434

$ 66,904

$ 530

0.8



$113,451

$ 116,259

$ (2,808)

(2.4) % Adjusted Earnings Per Share -

Basic and Diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.01

5.0 %

$ 0.35

$ 0.36

$ (0.01)

(2.8) % Weighted average participating shares

outstanding - basic and diluted 327,506

327,282

(224)

(0.1)



327,506

327,263

(243)

(0.1)



CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rollins, Inc.

(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss

Second Quarter 2019 results on

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at:

10:00 a.m. Eastern

9:00 a.m. Central

8:00 a.m. Mountain

7:00 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE:

Please dial 888-208-1711 domestic;

856-344-9299 international

at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through July 31, 2019

Please dial 888-203-1112/719-457-0820, Passcode 6599376

THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.viavid.com

Questions?

Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746

Or email to salphonso@mww.com

For Further Information Contact

Eddie Northen (404) 888-2242

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rollins.com

