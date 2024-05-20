Rollins Provides Updates on Strategic Priorities and Growth Initiatives; Reinforces Powerful Model for Value Creation

ATLANTA, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, held its 2024 Investor and Analyst Conference on Friday, May 17th at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). During the event, members of leadership presented on topics underscoring five key points:

As a scaled player in the North American pest control market, Rollins intends to leverage a number of distinct competitive advantages to strengthen its position and deliver exceptional financial results;





The Company operates in the large and fragmented pest control industry that is supported by a number of secular tailwinds;





Rollins is committed to investing for growth, organically as well as through disciplined and strategic acquisitions;





The Company's culture of continuous improvement and productivity will be further enhanced by ongoing efforts to modernize certain aspects of the business; and





Rollins is a financial compounder that will continue to create shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation.

"Our Company compounds cash flow by growing and acquiring market-leading pest control businesses. We find the very best stand-alone businesses, fund their growth, and generate attractive returns on our investments. We do this with a people-first, customer-centric mindset that is the foundation on which our financial engine is built. This is what we've done for decades and what we will continue to do as we live out the next chapter in our Company's success story," said Jerry Gahlhoff, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Given the underlying environment, ongoing execution, and opportunities to drive incremental change, we believe that our medium-term growth algorithm is largely in line with the trajectory of performance that has been the hallmark of Rollins and reflects the potential for continued improvement in earnings and cash flow growth," said Ken Krause, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

An archived webcast of the event is available by logging onto the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 19,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, MissQuito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations with respect to our financial and business performance; investments for growth; modernization efforts enhancing continuous improvement and profitability; disciplined capital allocation creating shareholder value; and growing and acquiring market-leading pest control businesses.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

