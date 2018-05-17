Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K.

Founded in 2002 by Adam Hawley and headquartered in Lincoln, Guardian has a distinguished history of providing pest control, legionella control and hygiene services to commercial customers throughout the midlands. Adam is a past president of the U.K. National Pest Technician Association and will stay on in a consulting role. His business partners, Glynn Hardy, Katie Ward, and Andrew Toone will remain to run the company's operations.

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins stated, "The acquisition of Guardian Pest Control will help us to continue to expand our footprint within the United Kingdom. Both Rollins and Guardian Pest Control share a culture of exceptional customer service and we are pleased that Adam and his team will remain with the company, and look forward to learning and sharing best practices."

About Rollins

