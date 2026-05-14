Rollins Reinforces Long-Term Value Creation Strategy and Medium-Term Growth Algorithm

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today highlighted its strategy for driving sustainable, long-term value creation through a resilient, capital-light business model, a durable organic growth engine, disciplined M&A, and a balanced approach to capital allocation.

The Company emphasized its track record of consistent performance across economic cycles, including 25 consecutive years of revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth and approaching its 100th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, supported by recurring customer relationships and ongoing investments in modernization and operating discipline.

Strong market with expansion opportunities

Rollins operates in a highly attractive pest control market estimated at over $20 billion, supported by a number of secular tailwinds and evolving consumer preferences with the opportunity for continued growth as adoption expands.

Durable organic growth engine to drive 7-8% organic growth

Management reiterated its medium-term goal of 7-8% organic growth, supported by five primary drivers: market growth, pricing, recurring revenue, commercial growth, and ancillary services.

M&A opportunity of 2-3% with upside potential

Rollins views M&A as an important complement to organic growth and is targeting 2-3% annual growth from acquisitions, with upside potential supported by a large, fragmented market and an expanding pipeline of opportunities.

Margin and earnings power

Management reaffirmed a focus on strong incremental margins and sustainable double-digit earnings growth, supported by multiple operating levers alongside continued revenue expansion.

Cash flow compounding in the mid-teens and balanced capital allocation

Rollins emphasized its capital-light model and strong cash generation and reiterated its objective to convert free cash flow above 100%.

Medium-term outlook

The Company reiterated its growth algorithm of 7-8% organic growth, 2-3% growth from M&A, 30-35% incremental margin from the core business, and free cash flow conversion above 100% aimed at delivering consistent double-digit revenue, earnings, and cash-flow growth.

See the Company's SEC filings for definitions of our non-GAAP metrics, how they are calculated, and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP metric.

Executive Commentary

"Our company compounds cash flow by acquiring and growing market-leading pest control businesses. We find the very best stand-alone businesses, fund their growth, and generate attractive returns on our investments. We do this with a people-first, customer-centric mindset that is the foundation on which our financial engine is built. This is what we've done for decades and what we will continue to do as we live out the next chapter in our Company's success story," said Jerry Gahlhoff, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"With a highly recurring, capital-light model and a proven track record of consistent performance through multiple economic cycles, we believe our value creation algorithm remains both compelling and sustainable," said Ken Krause, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations with respect to our financial and business performance; expectations related to acquisitions, including expected M&A revenue growth contribution of 2–3%; our expected growth, including medium-term targets for organic revenue growth of 7–8%, adjusted incremental EBITDA margins of approximately 30–35%, free cash flow conversion in excess of 100%, and double-digit earnings and free cash flow growth; expectations regarding market growth; focus on margins supported by operating levers and continued revenue expansion; a balanced capital allocation strategy. These forward-looking statements, including the medium-term targets discussed herein, are objectives and targets only and should not be regarded as representations or guarantees that such results will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these targets.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this presentation, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as maybe required by law.

The Company has not reconciled its forward-looking adjusted incremental EBITDA margin, free cash flow conversion, or other forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome or timing of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring charges, gains or losses on the disposition of assets or businesses, and other unusual or infrequent items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the applicable periods. A reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures is therefore not available without unreasonable effort.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, approximately 22,000 employees from more than 850 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

(404) 888-2000

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.